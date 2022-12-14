Technology

Instagram rolls out Twitter-like 'Notes' and BeReal clone 'Candid Stories'

Dec 14, 2022

Instagram Notes lets users add short notes of 60 characters (Photo credit: Instagram)

Instagram has rolled out a series of new features that could set the tone for a big 2023 for the company. Among them is Notes, a Twitter-like feature that allows users to compose short texts. Other features include 'Candid Stories,' a BeReal competitor, 'Group Profiles,' Instagram's own version of a private chat room, and 'Collective Collaborations,' an enhanced version of 'Collections.'

Why does this story matter?

Instagram has been quite active with updates this year. The purpose of most of those updates was to challenge TikTok.

The platform's user base wasn't happy with some of them as they felt Instagram was slowly becoming a TikTok-lookalike. However, the new updates are more in line with what users want.

They are more focused on enhancing connections than simply entertaining like TikTok.

Meta considered making Notes a Twitter rival

Instagram first introduced Notes back in September surprising its users. It's a text-based feature that lets users connect with their followers. The focus on text is reminiscent of Twitter. According to a New York Times report, Meta considered turning the feature into a Twitter competitor. However, the Instagram version is different in its implementation with a distinctive user interface.

Notes are 60 characters long

With Notes, users can type out posts of up to 60 characters using just text and emojis. To leave Notes, first head to the top of your inbox. Then, select the followers you follow back or people from your 'Close Friends' list. Now, type your note. It will appear at the top of your friends' inboxes for 24 hours.

Candid Stories let users post snapshot from front-and-back cameras

Another feature in the suite of updates introduced by Instagram is 'Candid Stories.' The new facility allows users to share an image that includes a snapshot from both the front and back cameras. The feature also lets users take Candids from the Stories camera, the multi-author story at the top of the feed (the + sign), or the daily notification reminder to take Candids.

Candid Stories will prompt users to post a selfie

Instagram's Candid will ask users to share a selfie once a day. Only those who have shared their own Candids will be able to see their friend's Candid selfie. Candid Stories is Instagram's answer to BeReal's once-a-day selfies. In fact, the similarities between the two are hard to miss, and you can call Candid Stories a clone of BeReal's signature feature.

Group Profile lets users share content with select few

Instagram has two new features that are tailored to make interacting in small groups easier. 'Group Profiles' will allow users to share content in a dedicated, shared profile with friends. Only the group members will be able to see anything shared to a 'Group Profile.' Instagram is also testing 'Collaborative Collections,' which will let users save posts to groups or one-on-one DM conversations.