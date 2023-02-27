Technology

This man is on mission to save world's biggest frog

Written by Sanjana Shankar Feb 27, 2023, 05:17 pm 3 min read

The goliath frog is the largest known frog in the world (Photo credit: Cedrick Fogwan)

The goliath frog, which is the largest frog in the world, is listed as an endangered species. For several years now, it has been excessively hunted for food and the pet trade in Equatorial Guinea and Cameroon. Cedrick Fogwan, a conservationist from Cameroon, rescued one such frog and was so fascinated by the amphibian that he started an initiative to protect them.

Why does this story matter?

Goliath frogs are predicted to have been around longer than humans but much remains to be discovered about these species.

Even though it is against the law, this animal is still being hunted.

Along with being used for the pet trade, goliath frogs are imported into the United States for zoos and are even used in frog jumping competitions.

A bit info about goliath frogs

Goliath frogs, formally known as Conraua Goliath, can grow up to 13 inches in length and can weigh roughly 3.3kg. These species can grow to be as big as domestic cats and have an average lifespan of 15 years. These amphibians inhabit a relatively small region found only in sandy-bottomed rainforest rivers and streams in Equatorial Guinea and Cameroon.

Population has declined by 70% in 15 years

Over the past 15 years, the population of goliath frogs is estimated to have decreased by more than 70%. The cause of their decline is cited as 'overexploitation' and these frogs are threatened by the bushmeat trade. Given that they already have a limited habitat, commercial encroachments have only worsened the crisis, almost driving them to the point of extinction.

I was proud of it: Fogwan

"When I found this species [goliath frog] was unique - the biggest one in the world - I said this is something that we cannot easily find elsewhere and I was proud of it," said Fogwan.

Goliath frogs play an important role in the food web

Goliath frogs hold a significant ecological role in the food web, by regulating the population of several species. However, even in Cameroon, the natives are completely unaware of its value to the ecosystem, such as preying on the insects that damage crops. "People in the area say they are blessed to have something like that; they attach to it a cultural value," said Fogwan.

Fogwan released a goliath frog into the wild

It all started when a former poacher called Fogwan to report a goliath frog had been captured by a neighbor. He was then able to rescue the frog and return it to the wild, to a region with rivers in the Mount Nlonako Reserve. "I believe we can have it forever and we can continue to be proud of it," said Fogwan.

Fogwan and his team encourage hunters to become citizen scientists

Fogwan and his team encourage hunters to become citizen scientists and record sightings of the frogs instead of hunting them. They work with local groups to establish snail farming to serve as an alternative food source. The project to save the goliath is supported by Conservation Leadership Programme (CLP), which is run by Fauna & Flora International, BirdLife International, and the Wildlife Conservation Society.