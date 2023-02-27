Technology

MWC 2023 begins in Barcelona: Key announcements for Day 1

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 27, 2023, 02:41 pm 3 min read

HONOR is releasing its latest flagship models at MWC today (Photo credit: MWC)

Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 is finally here to give tech companies a stage to showcase their latest innovations in the field of smartphones and related technologies. This year's event is anticipated to host around 2,000 exhibitors and greet over 80,000 participants from 200+ countries. Brands like Samsung, HONOR, and Huawei have geared up to present their latest products today. Here's everything to know.

Why does this story matter?

Mobile World Congress (MWC) is an annual trade show organized by GSMA. It is the world's largest and most influential connectivity event, dedicated primarily to the mobile communications industry.

The event is held in Barcelona, usually in February, and runs till early March.

Global brands, technology providers, government bodies, and leading vendors congregate under one roof to display their best-ever gadget/product.

Samsung may display Galaxy S23 series and some 5G technologies

Samsung is all set for MWC 2023 today at 15:00-16:30 CET (7:30-9:00 pm IST) with its "Samsung Mobile Business Summit." The brand's recently launched Galaxy S23 series is expected to be part of the event. In addition, there will be some sessions from the brand's B2B mobile team speakers, who will brief on the wide range of devices/solutions that Galaxy has to offer.

HONOR is releasing the Magic5 series, Vs foldable phone today

HONOR is introducing its latest dual flagship line-up, which includes Magic5 series and Magic Vs foldable smartphone. The keynote event "Unleash the Power of Magic" starts at 13:30 CET (6:00 pm IST). It will also discuss the company's innovations across other categories. Magic5 series will compete with Samsung's Galaxy S23 line-up, whereas the Magic Vs will take on Galaxy Z Fold4 and Find N2.

Huawei is set for its "New Value Together" session

Huawei's "New Value Together" session is set for 10:00-17:30 CET (2:30-10 pm IST) today. The brand will share its T^3 transformation strategy for green development and four solutions for electric power scenarios. The ways to promote and accelerate digital education and public services will be discussed. The session will also focus on digital transformation, cloud transformation, autonomous IT infrastructure, and low-carbon development.

Jio-sponsored 6G session will be held at 5:45 pm today

We recently heard the news about South Korea's plan to roll out 6G ahead of the scheduled time. Now, a Jio-sponsored session on 6G will be held at MWC 2023 later today from 13:15 to 14:15 CET (5:45-6:45 pm IST). The ways to explore 6G and its use cases/roadblocks, and advancements in 5G and other technologies will be a part of the discussion.