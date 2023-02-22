Technology

Motorola RAZR 2023 is getting a big makeover: Check features

Motorola RAZR 2023 is getting a big makeover: Check features

Written by Sanjana Shankar Feb 22, 2023, 05:13 pm 2 min read

Motorola Razr 2023 could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chipset (Photo credit: Twitter/@evleaks)

Motorola is working on a new foldable smartphone, dubbed the Moto RAZR 2023. The handset is expected to be launched later this year. A new leak by tipster Evan Bass has revealed that the upcoming device will have a larger cover display, along with two cutouts for cameras and an LED flash. The leaked renders suggest Samsung and OPPO will have to work hard.

Why does this story matter?

The upcoming handset by Motorola is all set to revamp the foldable smartphone segment, and for the better.

The OPPO N2 Flip smartphone that was launched globally last week had the largest main display so far. Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 model, which is set to launch later this year, will also reportedly feature a large cover display. Things are only getting exciting.

The handset will come with an in-display selfie camera

The upcoming RAZR 2023 will have a massive upgrade in terms of design wherein the cover display will now extend from edge to edge. Users will benefit from a larger cover display which will show more context and will even serve as a viewfinder when clicking selfies using the main cameras. Inside, the foldable screen will come with an in-screen selfie shooter.

The smartphone will have two external cameras

Moto RAZR 2023 will be equipped with two external cameras on the cover display—similar to the RAZR 2022. The specifications of the upcoming model are unclear as of now. For reference, the Moto RAZR 2022 has a 50MP shooter and a 13MP ultra-wide lens along with an LED flash. Inside, it flaunts a 32MP selfie snapper.

The device could be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2

Moto RAZR 2023 could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The smartphone will boot Android 13. Under the hood, the handset could pack a 3,500mAh or larger battery. On the connectivity front, it should offer Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, Type-C port, and NFC, among others.

When will it be available?

Moto RAZR 2023 is expected to be launched around June. The pricing and availability details will be disclosed at the time of launch. Moto RAZR 2022 was launched in China for roughly Rs. 70,000. We expect the upcoming model to carry a similar price tag.