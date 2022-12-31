Technology

Redmi 12C entry-level smartphone arrives in 4 shades: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Dec 31, 2022, 03:31 pm 2 min read

Redmi 12C packs a 5,000mAh battery (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has introduced the Redmi 12C smartphone in its home country. It should also make its way to India. As for the highlights, the device offers a 6.71-inch LCD screen, an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, a 50MP main camera, up to 128GB of storage, and a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery. It is up for grabs in four color options.

The Redmi 12C is an entry-level handset for the brand. It offers the perfect combination of good looks and decent performance.

The device has been recently spotted on India's IMEI database and should go official here soon.

Once it goes on sale here, it will take on budget offerings from rivals like Samsung, Realme, POCO, OPPO, and Vivo.

The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader

The Redmi 12C has a waterdrop-shaped notch and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, there is a squarish camera module and a fingerprint reader. The device flaunts a 6.71-inch HD LCD screen with a 20.6:9 screen ratio, up to 500 nits of brightness, and a 1500:1 contrast ratio. It comes in Shadow Black, Mint Green, Dark Blue, and Lavender shades.

It gets a 5MP selfie shooter

On the rear, the Redmi 12C has a dual-camera module, featuring a 50MP main sensor and a secondary lens of an unspecified capacity. It gets a 5MP snapper at the front for taking selfies and video calls.

It offers 512GB of expandable storage

The Redmi 12C is fueled by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chip, linked with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. It also gets 512GB of expandable storage. The device runs on MIUI 13 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, it gets a 3.5 audio jack, dual SIMs, and Bluetooth 5.1.

Redmi 12C: Pricing and availability

In China, the Redmi 12C starts at CNY 699 (around Rs. 8,385) and goes up to CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 10,785). The entry-level smartphone should also make its way to our shores in the future.