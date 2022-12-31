Technology

A 72-ft asteroid will approach Earth on January 1: NASA

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Dec 31, 2022, 01:57 pm 2 min read

2022 YR1 is moving at 21,744km/h (Photo credit: NASA)

A 72-feet wide asteroid called 2022 YR1 is heading toward the Earth. As per NASA, the space rock will come dangerously close to our planet on Sunday (January 1, 2023). The icy body is hurtling toward us at a speed of 21,744km/h. The space agency is closely monitoring the trajectory of the asteroid until it makes a safe passage.

Why does this story matter?

Asteroid impacts can be very dangerous. They can have several effects, ranging from alterations in the climate to the extinction of entire races.

Space rocks can alter life on Earth and pose a serious threat to us. Hence, there must be ways to safeguard us from their strikes.

Thankfully, NASA is involved in research pertaining to asteroid collision prevention techniques.

Everything to know about 2022 YR1

The asteroid 2022 YR1 has been added by NASA to the database of its Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS). The space agency claims that the rock from outer space is moving at a mind-boggling speed of 21,744km/h. NASA is using its planetary defense system to track the movement of the asteroid. It is expected to pass by us safely.

It will approach us at around 6.25 million km

Generally, any object within 7.4 million km of Earth is classified as "potentially hazardous." The asteroid 2022 YR1 will pass our planet in close proximity. It will approach us at a distance close to just 6.25 million km. NASA believes that despite being so close to us, the asteroid will pass by us safely. However, its course may be altered by unforeseen last-minute deflections.

Asteroid 2022 YS6 is also approaching Earth

A 42-feet asteroid called 2022 YS6 is also heading toward Earth. It is moving at 34,956km/h and will approach us at a distance close to 1.79 million km. It should also not pose any threat to us.