Lenovo introduces its Tab M9 geared toward kids: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Dec 31, 2022, 12:50 pm 2 min read

Lenovo Tab M9 offers 13 hours of battery backup (Photo credit: Lenovo)

Chinese tech giant Lenovo has introduced a new tablet, called Tab M9. It will be showcased at CES 2023 and shall be launched around the middle of next year. As for the highlights, the device offers a 9.0-inch display, a Helio G80 chipset, up to 128GB of storage, and up to 13 hours of battery life. Its prices start at $140 (around Rs. 11,600).



The Lenovo Tab M9 is aimed primarily at kids and comes bundled with apps such as Google Kids Space and YouTube Kids. It is positioned between Tab M8 and Tab M10 in the company's line-up.

The device offers decent storage, and a long-lasting battery, and should rack up decent sales globally. We do not know when it will arrive in India.

The device has no fingerprint reader

Lenovo Tab M9 has a conventional design with thick bezels and a notch at the top for the front camera. On the rear, there is a camera module but no fingerprint reader. The device bears a 9.0-inch LCD display with a (1340x800 pixels) resolution and a 15:9 aspect ratio. It also offers up to 400 nits of brightness and a 60% NTSC color gamut.

It gets a 2MP selfie shooter

In the rear camera department, the Lenovo Tab M9 flaunts a single 8MP snapper. Meanwhile, on the front, there is a 2MP lens for taking selfies, face unlocking, and video calls.

It offers dual speakers with Dolby Atmos

Tab M9 is fueled by a Helio G80 chipset, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It also gets up to 2TB of expandable storage. The device runs on Android 12 and packs a 5,100mAh battery. To ensure connectivity, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, 4G, and a Type-C port are offered. Dual speakers with Dolby Atmos are also available.

Lenovo Tab M9: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Lenovo Tab M9 begins at $140 (around Rs. 11,600). The device will be sold bundled with a silicone protective case and a folio case with a built-in kickstand. It will be launched between April-July 2023.