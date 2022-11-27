Technology

Asteroid threat! NASA warns of 3 rocks heading Earth's way

Asteroid threat! NASA warns of 3 rocks heading Earth's way

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 27, 2022, 04:16 pm 2 min read

The asteroid 2022 WP5 is moving at 51,875km/h (Photo credit: NASA)

Three potentially hazardous asteroids have been detected and they are heading toward Earth today (November 27). The space rocks measure between 71-140 feet in size and are traveling at mind-boggling speeds of up to 51,875km/h. US space agency NASA has warned of the risks that these asteroids may pose. Hence, it is keeping an eye on their movement until they make a safe passage.

Why does this story matter?

The fear of an asteroid strike is constantly present. Can you imagine what will be the consequences if three collisions occur? They will bring massive destruction and may even extinct an entire race.

The detected rocks pose a serious threat to life on Earth. Therefore, NASA is analyzing their flight paths and researching asteroid collision avoidance techniques to save us from their wrath.

2022 WP5 is the biggest of the trio

Of the three asteroids, the biggest in size is Asteroid 2022 WP5, which measures a whopping 140 feet. NASA's JPL has revealed the space rock will approach us at a distance as close as 6.09 million km. Moreover, it is hurtling toward Earth at a speed of 51,875km/h. The agency's planetary defense system is constantly tracking its movement until it makes a safe passage.

2022 VQ will be perilously close to us

Another asteroid approaching us is the 2022 VQ, which measures 88 feet in size. NASA has said that this potentially hazardous space rock will make a dangerously close approach to Earth at a distance of around 2.91 million km. The asteroid is heading in our direction at a speed of 29,529 km/h. Despite its close proximity, it should pass by us safely.

2022 WO2 is moving at 36,162km/h

The 2022 WO2 is the third asteroid to be added to NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) database. It measures 71 feet in size and is traveling toward Earth at a speed of 36,162km/h. The agency's database mentions that the asteroid will come as close as 5.84 million km to us. A collision threat is subject to deflection in its flight path.