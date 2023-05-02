Technology

Samsung bans use of AI chatbots in workplace: Know why

Written by Akash Pandey May 02, 2023, 01:35 pm 3 min read

Samsung has refrained its staff from using generative AI at the workplace

Samsung has restricted employees from using generative AI tools, putting a stop to the adoption of ChatGPT and other chatbots in the workplace. The brand has some serious concerns about the leakage of sensitive data and wants to prevent it from happening in its offices. The company has notified the entire staff about the new policy via a memo.

Why does this story matter?

Samsung claims to have conducted an internal survey where 65% of respondents believed that generative AI tools possess a security risk.

Earlier, in an accidental leakage, the company's engineers uploaded some internal source code on ChatGPT.

Amid growing advancements in generative AI, Samsung has now forbidden its staff from using such platforms due to the brand's concerns about security risks.

What are the new work rules set by Samsung?

Samsung's new policy prohibits the use of generative AI tools at the workplace, on company-owned PCs, smartphones, tablets, and internal networks. Even if employees use AI tools on their personal devices, the company has asked them not to submit any work-related details on the tools. If anyone is found to disobey the rules, they may be terminated, said the memo.

Th tech giant doesn't want work-related data on external servers

"Interest in generative AI platforms such as ChatGPT has been growing internally and externally," Samsung said in its memo. "While this interest focuses on the usefulness and efficiency of these platforms, there are also growing concerns about security risks presented by generative AI." Samsung's concern is that the data gets stored on external servers and they may expose the brand's crucial information to others.

Samsung isn't the only brand to have such reservations

The AI chatbot services have sparked a flurry of interest. However, major corporations are voicing concerns about these tools. A few Wall Street banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp., and Citigroup Inc., partially or completely restricted the use of chatbots. Previously, Italy also forbade the use of ChatGPT but later lifted the ban on the popular platform.

Samsung is developing its own AI tools

Samsung is readying in-house AI tools for software development, document translation, and summarization. The company is also figuring out ways to prevent sensitive company data from being uploaded to external services. "HQ is reviewing security measures to create a secure environment for safely using generative AI. However, until these measures are prepared, we are restricting the use of generative AI," the memo said.