WhatsApp developing the ability to mute unknown callers on Android

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 05, 2023, 12:14 pm 2 min read

WhatsApp's "Silence unknown callers" is a privacy-focused feature

WhatsApp is working on a new feature to help users silence calls from unknown numbers on their Android devices. The contacts will still appear in the call logs and notification center. The new feature is currently under development, and will be released to beta testers in the near future. However, thanks to WABetaInfo, we can at least have a sneak peek at it.

Why does this story matter?

In recent years, a huge surge in spam calls has been noticed, not only in regular calls but also on the platforms like WhatsApp.

While you have the options like "Do Not Disturb" and more for phone calls, there is no way you can silence WhatsApp calls, when your net connection is active.

The new ability will help mute spam calls, thereby reducing interruptions.

The new feature will be highly useful to users

Your phone number is always visible in groups. Additionally, in general, anyone who knows your WhatsApp contact can reach out to you. This may create a significant issue, because unknown people may try to connect with you, even if they don't have permission or a legitimate reason to do so. Fortunately, the "Silence unknown callers" feature will come to the rescue.

How to use it?

The ability to silence calls from unknown numbers on Android phones will be made available post-completing the development procedure. Once rolled out, a toggle to silence unknown callers will be added to the Settings options. After you enable it, calls from unknown numbers will be muted. Do note, that the calling numbers will still be shown in the call list and notification center.

The ability will help avoid spam calls

Spam calls have become a major issue nowadays. Scammers are always aiming to trick individuals or steal their personal information through phone calls. Even instant messaging apps are not exempt from this problem. WhatsApp, which currently offers the option to block and report spammers, will soon allow users to avoid receiving calls from unknown/spam numbers by muting them.

It is currently under development

The ability to silence unknown callers is a feature, which is currently in the works. It will be made available in a future update of WhatsApp beta for Android, followed by a broader rollout at a later date.