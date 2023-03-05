Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for March 5: How to redeem

Free Fire MAX codes for March 5: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 05, 2023, 10:15 am 3 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to Android in India (Photo credit: Garena)

A battle royale game with friends is a thrilling journey, and Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption program makes it even better. It allows players to use redeemable codes and unlock a variety of supplies. Those who prefer not to purchase in-game items with real money can use the codes to amass free gifts. The additional bonuses help improve both gaming performance and scoreboard rankings.

Why does this story matter?

Garena released Free Fire MAX with cosmetic upgrades back in September 2021.

In a very short duration, it has quickly risen to prominence in India's Android ecosystem, surpassing 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

In order to show their appreciation, the developers give away redeemable codes, which players can use to get freebies.

The additional benefits aid players during in-game combat.

You can only redeem codes using your registered gaming credentials

To redeem Free Fire MAX codes, a few ground rules must be followed. Players can claim codes via the redemption page by using their official login credentials. Guest IDs aren't acceptable. Only individuals using the Indian servers can redeem the codes, within 12-18 hours of release. Gamers can claim multiple codes in one sitting, but each code can be redeemed by them just once.

Check out the codes for March 5

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e March 5 can help you earn plenty of in-game rewards including weapon crates, premium bundles, pets, diamonds, royale vouchers, and more. FFCM-CPSJ-99S3, XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ, V427-K98R-UCHZ, MCPW-2D1U-3XA3. FFAC-2YXE-6RF2, FFCM-CPSB-N9CU, FFBB-CVQZ-4MWA, BR43-FMAP-YEZZ. NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, MCPW-2D2W-KWF2, ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH. FFCM-CPSE-N5MX, HNC9-5435-FAGJ, 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG, MCPW-3D28-VZD6. EYH2-W3XK-8UPG.

How to redeem the 12-digit alphanumeric codes?

Head to the Free Fire MAX's official rewards redemption page at (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Use your registered Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials, and log in to your account. Now, enter a 12-digit code into the text box, and click on "Confirm," followed by pressing "Ok." Each successful redemption will allow you to collect a reward from the game's mail section.

Not a Free Fire MAX fan? Try these alternatives

If Free Fire MAX isn't your cup of tea, there are other battle royale games that you may try. The titles include Apex Legends Mobile, BGMI, Call of Duty, New State Mobile, and Fortnite. All of these offer multiple playing modes.