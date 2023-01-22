Technology

WhatsApp introduces new feature to simplify group interactions on iOS

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 22, 2023, 12:51 pm 2 min read

WhatsApp groups can now accomodate 1,024 members

WhatsApp has released a new update for the iOS platform, which is pretty useful for group admins. The firmware adds several shortcuts, using which the admins can quickly perform actions for a certain participant within a specific group. The features can be experienced on firmware version 23.1.75, which can be installed from the App Store. Here are the complete details.

Why does this story matter?

Managing group interactions on WhatsApp is even messier than it looks.

Since the Meta-owned platform now accommodates up to 1,024 users, there was a need for finding ways to streamline communications with the participants.

The 'Contact shortcuts in groups' feature is beneficial to group admins, allowing them to pick up a particular member from a large group, and communicate with them directly in private.

How to use the new feature?

Head to a particular group that is operated by you. You'll notice the highlighted phone numbers in group events (when participants join/leave). When you press and hold a specific number, a list of new shortcuts will pop up on your screen, with the ability to quickly call or chat in private. You can even copy or add the participant's number to your address book.

It will save admins a lot of time

The new add-on will help group administrators reduce their workload and save a significant amount of time. They will no longer have to unnecessarily navigate through the group info screen to find the contact information of any specific person. The newly added feature is especially useful in large groups where it becomes challenging to identify a particular contact among the massive list of participants.

The ability is rolling out to iOS users

WhatsApp's 'Contact shortcuts in groups' ability is rolling out to iOS users who download the firmware version 23.1.75 from the App store. If you are a group admin and want to enjoy the benefits of the new feature, make sure to get the update.

WhatsApp will soon let you share images in original quality

WhatsApp is also working on the ability to allow users to share photos in a lossless format. It is currently under development and planned for a future release. At the moment, all images shared on WhatsApp get compressed which lowers their file size and quality. However, with the upcoming feature, users will be able to configure the quality of the pictures before sending them.