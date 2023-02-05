Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for February 5: How to redeem?

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 05, 2023, 10:10 am 3 min read

Free Fire MAX is available in India only via Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX allows players to compete against opponents to improve their scores and leaderboard positioning. It offers individuals a range of in-game collectibles, which they can grab using real money. However, not everyone wants to spend resources. Hence, the developers offer redeemable codes, allowing gamers to obtain bonuses for free. Check out the codes for today, i.e., February 5.

Why does this story matter?

Garena released Free Fire MAX in September 2021. The game has been a huge success in India since its debut.

Its improved graphics, regular updates, and rewards redemption program have helped it amass a sizeable fanbase in India's Android ecosystem.

As a token of appreciation for players, the game creators frequently release redeemable codes, allowing players to obtain a wide range of in-game items.

Codes can be redeemed only via rewards redemption page

A few basic rules must be followed in order to obtain the Free Fire MAX rewards through redeemable codes. Gamers can redeem multiple codes in a single sitting, but they can claim each code only once. The redeemable codes are accessible only by players using the Indian servers. Individuals need to use the official rewards redemption page to redeem the codes.

Check out the codes for February 5

The Free Fire MAX codes for today, i.e., February 5, can unlock in-game weapons, reward points, loot crates, royale vouchers, skins, and more. FHYV3GEISURUG9, FNVUY76T5FADQV, FH3EIURMOVU1YT, FXFRA4EX2CF5GEH. FUN9CJXHYGBNJIU, FVHJTYOU0IKJU87, F6G5FRESAQDT1G, FB2HRFG6TBHNJI. FRT8UBHNJCIIX8U, F7HYGT5ARDCF2G, FBHNJFH7YCBHNJ, FDMKIITYHJKIU7Y. FXTRFEBRNJKOIG, F87UYTGSHEKOT9, FGIX8A6TRFGBEJ, FKTHIUDF67JTUB. FZCSAXDF2R3FER, FFYHNHJGIOLY7KL, FHOBSVFGT6UAHF, FQR2T3URJGTFJIR. F698UYGHJCO9I8, FU7Y6TQED2FH3YE, FRTRFGHJS6UIDRY, FH5TJYOIKJM8KP0. FOLKBLOPGNYHIOL, FIHAGDVBAJMKUQ, FYR2DF3GH4JRKIU, F7VTGCHNJERIOT. F68UYHGNMKCIX, FU6AT5RQ2D3GHJ, FRKIG87YVGCDJK, FNJGYUJYROY9IHV.

How to redeem the codes?

Visit Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption site at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Enter your Twitter, Google, Facebook, Huawei, Apple, or VK credentials, and log in to your account. Now, type a code into the text box, tap on "Confirm," followed by "Ok." After each successful redemption, you will receive a reward that can be collected from the in-game mail section.

