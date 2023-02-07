Technology

OnePlus 11, 11R, Buds Pro 2, Pad, Keyboard81 Pro announced

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 07, 2023, 10:08 pm 4 min read

The OnePlus 11 is now up for pre-order, with open sales starting February 16

OnePlus' Cloud 11 event saw the brand introduce a range of consumer electronics products in India and global markets. In India, the company has launched its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 11, along with a more affordable OnePlus 11R, its first-ever tablet, the OnePlus Pad, Buds Pro 2 truly wireless earphones, a new flagship TV, and even a keyboard.

OnePlus 11: Begins at Rs. 56,999

OnePlus 11 bears a top-centered punch-hole, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint reader. It packs a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) 10-bit LTPO 3.0 AMOLED panel with a 1-120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1,300-nits maximum brightness, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The device houses Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast-charging. It comes in 8GB/128GB and 16GB/256GB models.

The device offers a 50MP main camera with OIS

On the rear, the OnePlus 11 has a Hasselblad-branded circular camera module housing a 50MP (f/1.88, OIS) Sony IMX890 primary snapper, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP (f/2.0) telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom. Up front, it features a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie camera.

OnePlus Pad: Pre-bookings will start in April

The OnePlus Pad gets a metal unibody design with a magnetically-attachable keyboard and stylus pen support. The tablet boasts an 11.61-inch, 2.8K LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 7:5 aspect ratio, HDR 10+, and Dolby Vision. It gets MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, and a 9,510mAh battery with 67W fast-charging. It also has Dolby Atmos-powered quad speakers.

It features a 13MP rear camera

The OnePlus Pad offers a 13MP single rear camera, along with an LED flash. On the front, it gets an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

OnePlus 11R: Begins at Rs. 39,999

Looks-wise, OnePlus 11R is akin to the more premium OnePlus 11. However, it sports a 6.74-inch 1.5K (1240x2772 pixels) AMOLED panel with a 40-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,450-nits peak brightness. The device packs Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 256GB storage, along with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 100W fast-charging.

It has a 16MP selfie camera

The rear camera arrangement on the OnePlus 11R includes a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) Sony IMX890 main sensor, 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. For selfies, it features a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2: Launched at Rs. 11,999

OnePlus has also introduced Buds Pro 2, its latest TWS earphones. The earbuds sport an in-ear design, along with IPX4 water resistance. They are equipped with 11mm drivers, and offer features like Active Noise Cancellation and customized spatial audio with head-tracking. The earphones deliver up to six hours of playback (with ANC on). They come in Arbor Green, Obsidian Black, and Misty White shades.

OnePlus Keyboard81 Pro: Price yet to be revealed

OnePlus has introduced its first-ever mechanical keyboard, the Keyboard81 Pro. The keyboard sports a 'double gasket-mounted' design, marble mallow keycaps, an aluminum body, a rotary dial, an Alert Slider, and fine dampers for soft clacking. It gets support for major operating systems including Windows, Mac, and Linux. It also offers customizable features like hot-swappable switches and support for open-source firmware for remapping keys.

OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro: Introduced at Rs. 99,999

OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro sports a 65-inch 4K QLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,200-nits of peak brightness, and a 97% DCI-P3 color gamut. The smart TV is fueled by a Gamma Engine Ultra. It boots Android TV 11-based OxygenPlay 2.0 and comes with Google Assistant support. It equips a 70W speaker setup along with a built-in 30W woofer.

OnePlus Hub 5G router: Will be available starting July

OnePlus has also introduced its Hub 5G router which comes with support for Wi-Fi 7. It comes with a SIM card slot, supporting 5G and 4G network. The device supports matter protocol and a mesh network. It will be available in July this year.

What about the availability of new products?

The OnePlus 11 can be pre-booked at Rs. 56,999 and Rs. 61,999 for its 8GB/128GB and 16GB/256GB models, respectively. Pre-orders for the 11R begin February 21. It starts at Rs. 39,999. The Buds Pro2 is available for pre-order at Rs. 11,999. The toned-down Pro 2R version costs Rs. 9,999. The OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro costs Rs. 99,999. Its pre-order begins March 6.