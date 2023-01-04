Auto

Futuristic-looking Chrysler Synthesis concept cockpit design showcased at CES 2023

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 04, 2023, 05:53 pm 2 min read

The Chrysler Synthesis concept looks futuristic with no steering wheel (Photo credit: Chrysler)

US-based automaker Chrysler has revealed a futuristic Chrysler Synthesis concept cockpit design at CES 2023. The two-seat demonstrator unit follows the brand's contemporary and sustainable interior design language and uses STLA Brain, STLA Smart Cockpit, and STLA AutoDrive technologies that help you multitask when using the partial self-driving mode. The concept cockpit is built for next-generation EVs with Level 3 autonomous driving capabilities.

Why does this story matter?

With the development of the Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS), autonomous driving is slowly becoming a reality. Automakers such as Tesla and Mercedes-Benz are busy testing Level 3 and 4 autonomous driving functions on their newest products.

To take the experience to the next level, Chrysler has showcased its two-seater Synthesis cockpit concept at CES 2023, primarily targeting the self-driving vehicles of the future.

The cabin features an intuitive 37.2-inch instrument cluster

The Chrysler Synthesis features a dual-tone dashboard and bucket-type seats that use sustainable materials such as vegetable-tanned, chrome-free soft fabric upholstery with a unique constellation-style perforation, recycled mélange heather instrument panel constructed from 100% post-industrial plastics and ocean plastics, and textile-infused walnut flooring. The cabin packs an intuitive 37.2-inch instrument cluster that doubles up as an infotainment display area.

AI-based advanced technology handles autonomous driving, self-parking features on BEVs

The Chrysler Synthesis uses biometric recognition via the AI-based virtual personal assistant. Vehicles with support for Level 3 autonomous driving allow the driver to multitask and access a suite of productivity-based activities, such as video conferencing, while the vehicle manages the driving aspect.

Accidents due to driver error will become irrelevant

With AI-based autonomous driving developing rapidly, accidents due to driver error will soon become a thing of the past. The futuristic Chrysler Synthesis concept takes connected technology to the next level by allowing drivers to relax and focus on other important aspects during their daily commutes or long drives. It's not clear how this would integrate with a production car.