BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine (facelift) arriving on January 10
BMW is starting the year with a bang by launching the 3 Series Gran Limousine (facelift) in India on January 10. The sedan model is one of the most popular ones in the brand's line-up on our shores. The long-wheelbase version of the sporty car will follow the German automaker's modern design language and will feature a redesigned front fascia.
Why does this story matter?
- Touted as one of the top three luxury carmakers from Germany, BMW focuses on providing dynamic handling characteristics for an immersive driving experience.
- The 3 Series has been a favorite amongst enthusiasts across the globe since the introduction of the E30 (second-generation) model in 1982.
- The Gran Limousine variant acts as a bridging model between the standard 3 Series and the 5 Series.
The sedan will feature a kidney grille and all-LED lighting
The facelifted BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine will feature design elements from the standard 3 Series model and flaunt a muscular bonnet, a wide kidney grille, LED headlights with inverted L-shaped DRLs, a sloping roofline, and a wide air dam. The car will be flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights will be available at the rear.
It will be offered with multiple powertrain options
The updated BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine will draw power from a 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel engine that makes 190hp/400Nm or a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 258hp/400Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.
It will feature a panoramic sunroof and multi-color ambient lighting
On the inside, the refreshed BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine will get a luxurious cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, perforated leather upholstery, three-zone climate control, multi-color ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof. The sedan will likely pack the curved display with a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment panel from the standard model. Passengers' safety should be ensured by multiple airbags.
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine (facelift): Pricing
In India, the pricing and availability details of the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine (facelift) will be unveiled by the carmaker on January 10. We expect the sedan to carry a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at Rs. 55.3 lakh (ex-showroom).