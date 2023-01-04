Auto

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine (facelift) arriving on January 10

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 04, 2023, 03:24 pm 2 min read

Facelifted 3 Series Gran Limousine will flaunt a shark-fin antenna. Representative image (Photo credit: BMW)

BMW is starting the year with a bang by launching the 3 Series Gran Limousine (facelift) in India on January 10. The sedan model is one of the most popular ones in the brand's line-up on our shores. The long-wheelbase version of the sporty car will follow the German automaker's modern design language and will feature a redesigned front fascia.

Why does this story matter?

Touted as one of the top three luxury carmakers from Germany, BMW focuses on providing dynamic handling characteristics for an immersive driving experience.

The 3 Series has been a favorite amongst enthusiasts across the globe since the introduction of the E30 (second-generation) model in 1982.

The Gran Limousine variant acts as a bridging model between the standard 3 Series and the 5 Series.

The sedan will feature a kidney grille and all-LED lighting

The facelifted BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine will feature design elements from the standard 3 Series model and flaunt a muscular bonnet, a wide kidney grille, LED headlights with inverted L-shaped DRLs, a sloping roofline, and a wide air dam. The car will be flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights will be available at the rear.

It will be offered with multiple powertrain options

The updated BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine will draw power from a 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel engine that makes 190hp/400Nm or a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 258hp/400Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

It will feature a panoramic sunroof and multi-color ambient lighting

On the inside, the refreshed BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine will get a luxurious cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, perforated leather upholstery, three-zone climate control, multi-color ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof. The sedan will likely pack the curved display with a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment panel from the standard model. Passengers' safety should be ensured by multiple airbags.

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine (facelift): Pricing

In India, the pricing and availability details of the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine (facelift) will be unveiled by the carmaker on January 10. We expect the sedan to carry a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at Rs. 55.3 lakh (ex-showroom).