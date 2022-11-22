Auto

Mercedes-Benz GLB, EQB to arrive on December 2; bookings open

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 22, 2022, 10:28 am 2 min read

The cars can be booked by paying Rs. 1.5 lakh (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz will launch its GLB and EQB SUVs in India on December 2. They can be booked by paying a token amount of Rs. 1.5 lakh. The former will be offered in three trims: GLB 220d 4MATIC, GLB 220d, and GLB 200, while the latter will be available in a single EQB 250 variant. The two cars will not have any direct rivals.

Context Why does this story matter?

In India, the Mercedes-Benz GLB will be a compact seven-seater SUV positioned above the GLA in its line-up. Meanwhile, the EQB will be the brand's cheapest and first seven-seater EV on our shores.

The duo will arrive in our country from Mexico via the completely built unit (CBU) route. The rivalry in the luxury SUV segment will surely be raised.

Exteriors The cars have roof rails and LED taillights

The India-bound Mercedes-Benz GLB and EQB have a lengthy bonnet, a wide grille, a large air vent, and swept-back LED headlights. On the sides, they are flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, black B-pillars, flared wheel arches, chrome lining around the windows, and stylish wheels. LED taillights and a window wiper are available at the rear end of the SUVs.

Interiors The SUVs get a panoramic roof and 7 seats

In the international markets, the Mercedes-Benz GLB and EQB have a luxurious seven-seater cabin with a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and auto climate control. They house a dual-screen setup for the digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system. The passengers' safety should be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and a rear-view camera in India.

Performance The GLB will get 2 engine choices in India

The India-specific Mercedes-Benz GLB will be offered with a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, diesel engine that makes 188hp/400Nm, and a 1.3-liter, four-cylinder petrol mill that generates 161hp/250Nm. Both mills will be linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The EQB 250 runs on a 188hp/385Nm electric powertrain. Two battery options: 66.5kWh (with a 330km range/charge) and 70.7kWh (with a 391km range/charge) should be offered.

Information How much will they cost?

The pricing and availability details of the Mercedes-Benz GLB and EQB in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, the former should start at around Rs. 42 lakh, while the latter might cost around Rs. 55 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).