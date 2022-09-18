Auto

Mahindra XUV700 becomes costlier in India: Check new prices

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 18, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

Mahindra XUV700 is equipped with Level 2 ADAS functions (Photo credit: Mahindra).

Mahindra has increased the prices of its flagship XUV700 in India by up to Rs. 36,800, depending on the variant. The price revision is applicable to the entire range. To recall, the homegrown SUV specialist reduced the cost of select variants by Rs. 6,000 last week. The latest hike is said to be implemented due to the rising input costs and global semiconductor shortage.

Mahindra is considered one of the most capable SUV manufacturers, with products such as the Thar, Bolero, and Scorpio-N in its portfolio.

The flagship XUV700 became Mahindra's second vehicle to bag the coveted "Safer Choice" Award from the most-reputed vehicular safety testing agency, Global NCAP, earlier this year.

However, the latest price revision might put a dent in the demand for the SUV.

Exteriors The SUV flaunts all-LED lighting setup and 18-inch alloy wheels

The Mahindra XUV700 has a typical SUV silhouette and features a lengthy and muscular bonnet, a chrome-slatted grille with a "Twin Peaks" logo, LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs, and wide air dams. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a skid plate are available at the rear.

Information It is offered with two powertrain options

The XUV700 draws power from a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol engine that generates 197hp/380Nm, and a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel motor in three states of tune: 153hp/360Nm, 182hp/420Nm, and 182hp/450Nm. Transmission duties are carried out by either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors The car features ventilated front seats and seven airbags

On the inside, the XUV700 features a six/seven-seater cabin with premium leather upholstery, a dual-tone dashboard, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV houses a 12-speaker Sony sound system, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by seven airbags and Level 2 ADAS functions.

Information Mahindra XUV700: Pricing

After the revised pricing, the Mahindra XUV700 now starts at Rs. 13.45 lakh for the base MX (petrol) variant and goes up to Rs. 24.95 lakh for the range-topping AX7 AT AWD diesel model (all prices, ex-showroom).