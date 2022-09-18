Aston Martin DBX 707 to debut on October 1
Aston Martin is reportedly gearing up to launch its DBX 707 SUV in India on October 1. The performance-oriented SUV made its global debut in the month of February this year. It develops more power (about 155hp) over the standard model and also features a revised suspension setup for better handling characteristics. The SUV has a claimed top speed of 310km/h.
- In 2020, Aston Martin forayed into the performance-oriented SUV segment with the DBX. It received praise from critics and customers alike for its eye-catching design and luxurious tech-forward cabin.
- The British automaker also announced the SUV as the official Formula 1 "Medical Car" from the 2021 season onward.
- The DBX 707 primarily rivals the likes of the Lamborghini Urus Performante and Ferrari Purosangue.
The Aston Martin DBX 707 has a muscular bonnet, a signature grille design, LED headlights with DRLs, a carbon fiber air splitter, and a wide air dam. The SUV is flanked by swan doors with flush door handles, ORVMs, dark satin window lining, and 22-inch forged aluminium wheels. Connected LED taillamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, a diffuser, and quad exhaust tips grace the rear end.
The DBX 707 is fueled by a Mercedes-AMG-sourced 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine that generates a maximum power of 697hp and a peak torque of 900Nm. The mill is mated to a 9-speed wet-clutch gearbox, along with an all-wheel-drive system.
Inside, the DBX 707 has a luxurious five-seater cabin with semi-aniline leather upholstery and Piano Black veneers on the dashboard, door, and central panel. The SUV features ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, ventilated and powered front seats, dark chrome switchgear, Alcantara headlining, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch infotainment panel, multiple airbags, and 360-degree-view camera. It also gets ADAS functions.
The pricing and availability details of the Aston Martin DBX 707 will be disclosed during its launch event scheduled for October 1 in India. We expect the SUV to carry a premium over the standard model, which retails at Rs. 3.82 crore (ex-showroom).