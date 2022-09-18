Auto

Aston Martin DBX 707 to debut on October 1

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 18, 2022, 07:03 pm 2 min read

Aston Martin DBX 707 rides on 22-inch forged aluminium wheels (Photo credit: Aston Martin)

Aston Martin is reportedly gearing up to launch its DBX 707 SUV in India on October 1. The performance-oriented SUV made its global debut in the month of February this year. It develops more power (about 155hp) over the standard model and also features a revised suspension setup for better handling characteristics. The SUV has a claimed top speed of 310km/h.

In 2020, Aston Martin forayed into the performance-oriented SUV segment with the DBX. It received praise from critics and customers alike for its eye-catching design and luxurious tech-forward cabin.

The British automaker also announced the SUV as the official Formula 1 "Medical Car" from the 2021 season onward.

The DBX 707 primarily rivals the likes of the Lamborghini Urus Performante and Ferrari Purosangue.

Exteriors The SUV sports connected LED taillights and quad exhaust tips

The Aston Martin DBX 707 has a muscular bonnet, a signature grille design, LED headlights with DRLs, a carbon fiber air splitter, and a wide air dam. The SUV is flanked by swan doors with flush door handles, ORVMs, dark satin window lining, and 22-inch forged aluminium wheels. Connected LED taillamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, a diffuser, and quad exhaust tips grace the rear end.

Information It draws power from a Mercedes-AMG-sourced 4.0-liter, V8 engine

The DBX 707 is fueled by a Mercedes-AMG-sourced 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine that generates a maximum power of 697hp and a peak torque of 900Nm. The mill is mated to a 9-speed wet-clutch gearbox, along with an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The car features semi-aniline leather upholstery and Piano Black veneers

Inside, the DBX 707 has a luxurious five-seater cabin with semi-aniline leather upholstery and Piano Black veneers on the dashboard, door, and central panel. The SUV features ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, ventilated and powered front seats, dark chrome switchgear, Alcantara headlining, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch infotainment panel, multiple airbags, and 360-degree-view camera. It also gets ADAS functions.

Information Aston Martin DBX 707: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the Aston Martin DBX 707 will be disclosed during its launch event scheduled for October 1 in India. We expect the SUV to carry a premium over the standard model, which retails at Rs. 3.82 crore (ex-showroom).

