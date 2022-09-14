Auto

Ferrari Purosangue SUV goes official with V12 engine: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 14, 2022, 10:35 am 2 min read

Ferrari Purosangue has a boot capacity of 373-liter (Photo credit: Ferrari)

Ferrari has taken the wraps off its first-ever four-door, four-seater SUV, the Purosangue. It has been one of the highly awaited offerings from the Italian supercar marque. The car is a spiritual successor to the FF model and follows the brand's modern design philosophy with certain elements seen on the Roma, SF90, and 296 GTB. It is powered by a potent 715hp, V12 engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Purosangue has opened a new chapter in the history of Ferrari, by being the first performance-oriented SUV in its portfolio.

The vehicle is an encapsulation of the Prancing Horse's DNA, which combines driving pleasure with a comfortable ride and handling characteristics usually seen in 'Grand Tourer' or GT offerings.

The car was conceptualized to primarily rival the capable Lamborghini Urus.

Exteriors The SUV flaunts suicide doors and quad exhaust tips

The 2023 Ferrari Purosangue has an aggressive design language and features a long and muscular bonnet, sleek LED headlights with split-type DRLs, a front air splitter, a wide air dam, and a large grille with the 'Prancing Horse' logo. The SUV is flanked by suicide doors, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer wheels. Sleek LED taillights and quad exhaust tips grace the rear end.

Information It draws power from a 715hp, V12 engine

The Purosangue is backed by a 6.5-liter, naturally aspirated, V12 engine that produces a maximum power of 715hp at 7,750rpm and a peak torque of 716Nm at 6,250rpm. The mill is mated to an 8-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors It features a glass roof and racing-type bucket seats

Inside, the Purosangue has a luxurious yet sporty four-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard design, premium leather upholstery, racing-type bucket seats, an optional electrochromic glass roof, four-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters. It packs a digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel. The safety of passengers is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and electronic stability control.

Information 2023 Ferrari Purosangue: Pricing and availability

The Ferrari Purosangue SUV sports a price figure of €390,000 (approximately Rs. 3.1 crore) in the European market. The premium vehicle is expected to make its way to India by late 2023.

