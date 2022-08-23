Auto

Royal Enfield teases new Himalayan 450 adventure tourer: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 23, 2022, 05:08 pm 2 min read

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will flaunt an all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield has teased the upcoming Himalayan 450 on its social media handle. The ADV is seen doing test runs, in what seems like the Himalayan mountain range. The motorcycle was previously spotted in a camouflaged avatar in the UK, sporting the brand's first-ever liquid-cooled engine. Once launched, the bike will likely spawn a road-going "Scram" model much like the current generation.

Context Why does this story matter?

In 2016, the Himalayan was an all-new product for Royal Enfield in India, at a time when their portfolio was saturated only with retro-looking motorcycles.

The motorcycle was praised by critics for its overall refinement levels and became an instant hit with customers looking for a sub-500cc, entry-level ADV on our shores.

The Chennai-based bikemaker is upgrading the motorcycle with an all-new 450cc engine.

Instagram Post Take a look at the teaser

Design The ADV will sport an upright windscreen and upswept exhaust

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will flaunt an overall slim profile with minor design tweaks. The motorcycle will feature a sculpted fuel tank, a round LED headlamp, a prominent front beak, an upright windscreen, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, and a sleek LED taillight. It will pack a semi-digital instrument cluster with a Tripper navigation unit and ride on wire-spoke wheels.

Information It will feature the brand's first-ever 450cc, liquid-cooled engine

The technical details of the upcoming Himalayan 450 are yet to be disclosed. However, we expect the ADV to feature an all-new, 450cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that could likely rival the KTM 390 Adventure (43hp/37Nm) in terms of power and torque figures.

Safety The bike will be equipped with inverted front forks

For the safety of the rider, the Himalayan 450 will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with switchable dual-channel ABS for better control while off-roading. The suspension duties on the motorcycle will be taken care of by inverted forks on the front and a pre-load adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Information Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the Himalayan 450 will be announced by Royal Enfield at the time of launch. However, we expect the ADV to start at around Rs. 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

