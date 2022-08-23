Auto

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 emerges as bestselling motorcycle in UK

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 emerges as bestselling motorcycle in UK

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 23, 2022, 03:10 pm 2 min read

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is a neo-retro-styled cruiser motorcycle (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has become the top-selling bike in the UK. The motorcycle has dethroned the BMW R 1250 GS in the segment above 125cc. The Indian bikemaker has managed to sell 1,135 units from January till July this year. Notably, the two-wheeler is manufactured in the company's facility in Chennai. The bike is underpinned by the brand's all-new J-series platform.

Context Why does this story matter?

Royal Enfield is one of the oldest automakers around the world, with the Bullet being the longest-lived motorcycle design in history.

The brand had originated under the "The Enfield Cycle Company" moniker in Redditch, Worcestershire. It became a part of Eicher Group in 1990.

The Meteor 350 opened a new chapter in the brand's history by introducing the ground-up newly developed J-series architecture.

Design The motorcycle flaunts a teardrop-shaped fuel tank and all-LED lighting

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has a typical cruiser silhouette and features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, wide handlebar, modern switchgear, round LED headlamp and taillamp units, an upright windscreen, split-type seats, a long exhaust, and split grab rails. The motorcycle packs a semi-digital instrument cluster along with an optional Bluetooth-enabled Tripper Navigation unit. It rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels.

Information It is available with 349cc, J-series engine

The Meteor 350 is powered by a 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder, J-series engine that generates a maximum power of 20.2hp and a peak torque of 27Nm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety It has telescopic front forks and dual-channel ABS

In terms of safety, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling and braking abilities. The suspension duties are carried out by 41mm telescopic forks on the front and twin shock absorbers on the rear end of the motorcycle.

Information Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Pricing

In the UK, the Meteor 350 starts at £3,749 (roughly Rs. 3.52 lakh). In India, it costs Rs. 2.01 lakh for the Fireball color variants and Rs. 2.19 lakh for the range-topping Supernova Custom paint schemes (all prices, ex-showroom).