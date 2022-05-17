Auto

Tata launches new XZS variant for Harrier SUV in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 17, 2022, 01:42 pm 2 min read

Tata Harrier XZS is available with manual and automatic transmission options (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has launched a new XZS variant of its popular Harrier SUV in India. It bears a starting price-tag of Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom), and sits between the XZ and range-topping XZ+. The notable features include a panoramic sunroof, powered driver's seat, and an auto-dimming IRVM. Mechanically, it remains unchanged with the same 2.0-liter Kryotec diesel engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

Tata Motors is one of the largest automakers in the Indian market, offering hatchbacks, sedans, and SUVs.

It has silently introduced six new variants to the Harrier's line-up: XZS, XZS Dual Tone, XZS Dark, XZAS, XZAS Dual Tone, and XZAS Dark.

The new trim will attract potential buyers looking for a feature-laden, value-for-money offering at a slightly lower price compared to the range-topping XZ+.

Exteriors It gets 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and projector headlights

The design of the 2022 Tata Harrier XZS remains majorly unchanged, featuring projector headlights, a large grille, muscular bonnet, wide air dams, and eyebrow-like DRLs. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The rear of the vehicle is graced with wrap-around LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a wiper with a washer.

Information The SUV is fueled by a 168hp, 2.0-liter diesel engine

2022 Tata Harrier XZS draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter Kryotec diesel engine that is mated with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The mill produces a maximum power of 168hp and 350Nm of peak torque.

Interiors It features a panoramic sunroof and powered driver's seats

The Tata Harrier XZS is based on the earlier second-from-top XZ trim. On the inside, the SUV features a spacious 5-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, auto climate control, a powered driver's seat, auto-dimming IRVM, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with Apple Carplay and Android Auto. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Information 2022 Tata Harrier XZS: Pricing and availability

In India, the 2022 Tata Harrier XZS trim starts at Rs. 20 lakh for the manual transmission variant and goes up to Rs. 21.6 lakh for the Dark edition in automatic transmission guise (all prices, ex-showroom). It is available for booking across all Tata dealerships.