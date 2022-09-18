Auto

MG Astor gets costlier by Rs. 10,000: Check revised prices

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 18, 2022, 03:15 pm 2 min read

MG Astor features a digital personal assistant (Photo credit: MG Motor)

MG Motor has increased the prices of the Astor in India by Rs. 10,000 for the entire range. This happens to be the second hike for the model in recent months. Much like every other manufacturer, the British carmaker is also hit by the ongoing global semiconductor shortage. This, along with a rise in input costs, has resulted in price revision for the SUV.

Context Why does this story matter?

MG Motor is a heritage British automaker with a rich history of over 90 years. The brand was best known for its open-top two-seater sports cars in the early 1960s.

The Astor is essentially a revised version of the ZS crossover, which also spawned the capable ZS EV.

The SUV has received a total price hike of up to Rs. 56,000 within four months.

Exteriors The SUV has a chrome-studded grille and 17-inch wheels

The MG Astor has a typical crossover styling and features a sculpted hood, a chrome-studded hexagonal grille, swept-back projector LED headlamps, skid plates, and a wide air dam. The SUV is flanked on the sides by roof rails, blacked-out pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear end.

Information It is offered with two powertrain options

The Astor is backed by a 1.5-liter, naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 108hp/144Nm, and a 1.3-liter, inline-triple, turbo-petrol mill that develops 138hp/220Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed manual, 6-speed torque converter automatic, or a CVT gearbox.

Interiors The car features a panoramic sunroof and leatherette upholstery

On the inside, the Astor has a spacious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard and leatherette upholstery. It features a panoramic sunroof, a digital personal assistant, automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The SUV packs a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, ABS, and ADAS functions.

Information MG Astor: Pricing

The MG Astor now starts at Rs. 10.32 lakh for the base Style EX 1.5 MT variant and goes up to Rs. 18.23 lakh for the top-of-the-line Savvy 1.3 Turbo AT S Red trim (all prices, ex-showroom) in India.

