Auto

Tata Harrier XMS and XMAS variants launched: Check prices, features

Tata Harrier XMS and XMAS variants launched: Check prices, features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 18, 2022, 03:15 am 2 min read

Tata Harrier flaunts bumper-mounted projector headlights (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has launched two new variants of its popular mid-size SUV, the Harrier, in India, namely the XMS and XMAS. The models are based on the entry-level XM trim but get added features such as a panoramic sunroof, an 8-speaker music system, a rear-view camera, and multiple drive modes. Mechanically, however, the car remains unchanged with the same 2.0-liter "Kryotec" diesel engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

In 2019, Tata Motors introduced the Harrier as a premium C-segment SUV in the Indian market.

It was the first vehicle for the homegrown carmaker to be underpinned by the Jaguar Land Rover-derived "OmegaArc" platform.

The brand has now introduced a few feel-good features to the entry-level models, making them a better value-for-money proposition when compared to its primary rival, the Hyundai CRETA.

Exteriors The SUV sports a blacked-out grille and 17-inch alloy wheels

The Tata Harrier XMS and XMAS variants retain the overall silhouette of the SUV and feature a muscular bonnet, a large blacked-out grille, bumper-mounted projector headlights with eyebrow-like DRLs, skid plates, and wide air dams. The SUV is flanked on the sides by indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear end.

Information It is offered with a 2.0-liter, 'Kryotec' diesel engine

The Harrier is fueled by a potent 2.0-liter "Kryotec" diesel engine that produces a maximum power of 168hp and a peak torque of 350Nm. The mill is mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors The car features semi-digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof

The new Harrier variants have a spacious five-seater cabin and feature a minimalist dashboard, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, auto climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. They house an 8-speaker music system, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and an 8.8-inch infotainment panel with Apple Carplay and Android Auto. The passengers' safety is ensured by dual airbags, ABS, EBD, and a rear-view camera.

Information Tata Harrier XMS and XMAS variants: Pricing

In India, the Tata Harrier will set you back by Rs. 17.2 lakh for the XMS variant and Rs. 18.5 lakh for the XMAS trim (all prices, ex-showroom). The new models can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships.