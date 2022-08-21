Auto

Super exclusive Range Rover SV Carmel Edition announced: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 21, 2022, 10:11 am 2 min read

Range Rover SV Carmel Edition is meant for the North American market (Photo credit: Jaguar Land Rover)

Jaguar Land Rover has revealed its Range Rover SV Carmel Edition for the North American market. Its production is limited to just 17 units. As for the highlights, the car has a regal look and an opulent cabin with many features, including a refrigerator. It runs on a 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine that generates a maximum power of 523hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

Created by SV Bespoke, the Range Rover SV Carmel Edition is the most luxurious version of the Range Rover ever.

The car pays a tribute to the beauty of the Carmel Coast in California, and a portion of the proceeds from each vehicle sold will go to the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary.

Sadly, this vehicle will not come to India.

Exteriors The car has 23-inch wheels and full-width taillamp

The Range Rover SV Carmel Edition has a lengthy hood, a chrome-finished grille, sleek headlights with L-shaped DRLs, a wide air vent, and Satin Bronze paintwork. It is flanked by ORVMs and 23-inch Diamond Turned wheels with Satin Bronze inserts, finished in Dark Gray Gloss shade. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, a full-width taillight, and 'RANGE ROVER' lettering grace the rear end.

Information It is backed by a 523hp, 4.4-liter engine

The Range Rover SV Carmel Edition is fueled by a 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine that generates a maximum power of 523hp and a peak torque of 749Nm. The mill is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors The SUV gets 4 seats and ceramic controls

The Range Rover SV Carmel Edition has a luxurious 4-seater cabin with Liberty Blue near-aniline leather front seats, contrasting Caraway rear ones, Carmel Edition embroidery, SV Bespoke-branded treadplates, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses Gloss White-colored ceramic controls and a touchscreen infotainment system. An electronically-powered table, a refrigerator with Dartington Crystal glassware, and cupholders are also available.

Information Range Rover SV Carmel Edition: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Range Rover SV Carmel Edition sports a price figure of $345,000 (around Rs. 2.75 crore). The car is being offered only to guests of Range Rover House in Carmel, California on an invite-only basis.