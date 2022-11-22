Auto

This electric scooter does 0-100km/h faster than Ferrari Purosangue SUV

This electric scooter does 0-100km/h faster than Ferrari Purosangue SUV

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 22, 2022, 03:10 am 2 min read

The scooter has a top speed of 200km/h (Photo credit: Horwin)

Austrian automaker Horwin has unveiled its SENMENTI 0 electric scooter at the EICMA 2022. We don't know if it will arrive in India. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a futuristic design and offers a boatload of electronic riding aids, such as lean-sensitive ABS and traction control. It sprints from 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds, which is faster than the Ferrari Purosangue (3.2 seconds).

Context Why does this story matter?

The SENMENTI 0 is Horwin's first electric scooter and can be charged from 0-80% in just 30 minutes. It can even be used to juice up other electric vehicles.

The two-wheeler's breathtaking looks and mind-boggling performance are sure to draw the attention of a lot of buyers globally.

Sadly, we don think it will make its way to India.

Design The vehicle has a windshield and 15-inch wheels

The Horwin SENMENTI 0 has an adjustable transparent windscreen, heated grips, a heated seat, a camera that captures pictures while riding, an adjustable backrest, and dual-tone paintwork. It also gets 'HORWIN' lettering on the sides. The electric scooter packs an all-LED setup for lighting, a TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, and rides on 15-inch blacked-out wheels.

Information It promises a range of up to 300km per charge

The Horwin SENMENTI 0 packs an electric motor linked to a 16.2kWh battery. This scooter is faster than a Ferrari Purosangue and sprints from 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds. It also delivers a claimed range of 300km per charge and has top-speed of 200km/h.

Performance Three riding modes are available

The Horwin SENMENTI 0 is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with hill-descent control, ABS, and traction control. It also gets a tire pressure monitoring system and three riding modes: Standard, Rainy Day, and Sport. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks on the front side. It gets a three-step adjustable air suspension system on the rear end.

Information What about its availability?

The pricing and availability details of the Horwin SENMENTI 0 are yet to be disclosed. However, the electric two-wheeler is expected to go on sale in Europe by mid-2023. Its Indian debut seems unlikely.