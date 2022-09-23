Auto

Renault's new R5 Turbo 3E concept is an electric powerhouse

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 23, 2022, 12:17 am 2 min read

Renault R5 Turbo 3E concept flaunts a large wing at the rear end (Photo credit: Renault)

Renault has taken the wraps off the R5 Turbo 3E concept car. The brand plans to put the vehicle on display next month at the 2022 Paris Motor Show. The prototype four-wheeler showcases the French automaker's modern design philosophy and is said to be a high-performance all-electric derivative of the Renault 5 model. It features a rear-wheel-drive layout with a dual-motor setup.

Context Why does this story matter?

Electric mobility solutions have been a priority for almost every automaker around the world in recent years.

While some consider EVs as limited-range cars, companies like Tesla, Porsche, Mercedes-AMG, and Audi are proving them wrong by offering long-range high-performance vehicles.

The French carmaker plans to join the bandwagon in a slightly different way by bringing in a quirky-looking R5 Turbo 3E hot hatch concept.

Exteriors The concept car has sharp character lines and a wing

The Renault R5 Turbo 3E concept flaunts a race car-like look and features a long, muscular hood, a sleek grille with multiple air scoops, cube-like bumper-mounted LED headlights, a front air splitter, and a raked windscreen. On the sides, the hatchback is flanked by partially-opening windows, flared wheel arches, and designer wheels. A large tailgate-mounted wing and a diffuser are available at the rear.

Information The EV sprints from 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds

The Renault R5 Turbo 3E gets a rear-wheel-drive layout. It is powered by a dual-motor setup linked to a 42kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup generates 375hp of power and 700Nm of peak torque.

Interiors It features a roll cage and racing-type bucket seats

The interiors of the R5 Turbo 3E concept follow the quirky design philosophy seen outside. It features a plaid-patterned dashboard, an upright handbrake lever for drifting, and racing-type bucket seats with safety harnesses. The hatchback packs a unique multi-layer instrument console for showcasing various telemetry and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Passengers' safety is ensured by an FIA-approved tubular roll cage.

Information Renault R5 Turbo 3E: Availability

The Renault R5 Turbo 3E is a near-functional prototype vehicle. The French automaker plans to display it at the upcoming 2022 Paris Motor Show. The car is not meant for sale to the general public.