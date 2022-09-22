Auto

Tata Punch Camo Edition, with stylish looks, debuts in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 22, 2022, 03:46 pm 2 min read

Tata Punch Camo Edition sports 16-inch ‘Charcoal’ alloy wheels (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has launched the Camo Edition of its popular compact SUV, the Punch in India. The vehicle is available in four trim levels: Adventure, Adventure Rhythm, Accomplished, and Accomplished Dazzle. The model flaunts a new Foliage Green paint job along with military green inserts and camouflage-patterned fabric upholstery inside the cabin. Featuring the 1.2-liter Revotron petrol engine, it remains mechanically unchanged.

Context Why does this story matter?

Tata Motors is one of the largest automakers in India with offerings in the hatchback, sedan, SUV, and EV categories.

Recently, the homegrown carmaker achieved a production milestone of one lakh units for the Punch in a record time of 10 months since its launch.

The brand has now introduced a special Camo Edition to celebrate the first anniversary of its popular entry-level SUV.

Exteriors The car is underpinned by the brand's ALFA architecture

The overall design of the Tata Punch Camo Edition remains unchanged. The compact SUV sports a clamshell bonnet, bumper-mounted projector headlamps, split-type LED DRLs, a chrome-surrounded grille, and a wide air dam. The car is flanked by black pillars, ORVMs, and 16-inch "Charcoal" alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps, a skid plate, and a roof-mounted spoiler are available at the rear.

Information It is backed by a 1.2-liter, Revotron engine

The Punch Camo Edition draws power from a 1.2-liter, inline-triple, naturally-aspirated Revotron petrol engine that is mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 83hp and 113Nm of peak torque.

Interiors The four-wheeler gets connected car technology and 7.0-inch infotainment system

Inside, the Punch Camo Edition has a five-seater cabin with military green inserts on the dashboard and door trims, camouflage-patterned fabric upholstery, cooled glovebox, iRA-connected car technology, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto support. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Information Tata Punch Camo Edition: Pricing

The Tata Punch Camo Edition starts at Rs. 6.85 lakh for the Adventure MT variant and goes up Rs. 8.63 lakh for the Accomplished Dazzle AMT trim level (all prices, ex-showroom) in India. The special edition model commemorates the car's first anniversary on our shores.

