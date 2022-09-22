Auto

Audi A4 gets new color schemes and features: Check pricing

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 22, 2022, 02:47 pm 2 min read

Audi A4 features the brand's 'Virtual Cockpit Plus' instrument cluster (Photo credit: Audi)

Audi has updated its sedan, the A4 in India with new features and two color schemes: Tango Red and Manhattan Gray. While the prices of Premium and Premium Plus variants remain unchanged, the range-topping Technology trim gets a price bump of Rs. 1.02 lakh. The brand claims that the vehicle is its best-selling product on our shores, and updates will make it better.

The A4 is one of the most important cars for Audi in its Indian portfolio.

The German marque keeps updating the sedan with new features and minor exterior tweaks to compete against its rivals, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and BMW 3 Series.

This update has added a new premium 3D sound system, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, and two new paint schemes.

Exteriors The sedan flaunts an all-LED lighting setup and chromed exhausts

The Audi A4 has a typical three-box silhouette associated with a sedan and flaunts a sculpted bonnet, sleek LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a chrome-surrounded hexagonal grille, sloping roofline, and wide air dams. The sedan is flanked by chromed window linings, ORVMs, and five-spoke alloy wheels. The rear end gets wrap-around LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and chrome-finished exhaust pipes.

Information It is powered by a 188hp, 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine

The Audi A4 is offered with a 2.0-liter, inline-four, turbo-petrol engine that develops 188hp of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox, along with an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The car features multi-color ambient lighting and three-zone climate control

Inside, the A4 has a spacious five-seater cabin with premium leather upholstery and features a panoramic sunroof, multi-color ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, three-zone climate control, and a flat-bottomed steering wheel. The sedan packs a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system, a Virtual Cockpit Plus instrument cluster, and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. The passengers' safety is ensured by eight airbags.

Information Audi A4: Pricing

In India, the Audi A4 will set you back by Rs. 43.12 lakh for the Premium variant, Rs. 47.27 lakh for the Premium Plus model, and Rs. 49.97 lakh for the range-topping Technology trim (all prices, ex-showroom).