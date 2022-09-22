Auto

Dodge Challenger Black Ghost unveiled; 300 units up for grabs

The 2023 Challenger Black Ghost is the sixth 'Last Call' model from Dodge (Photo credit: Dodge)

As the newest addition to its "Last Call" special-edition series, US automaker Dodge has unveiled the 2023 Challenger Black Ghost. Only 300 units of the high-performance coupe will be produced. The car pays homage to the 1970 Challenger R/T SE model and features a 'Pitch Black' paint scheme and a gator-skin vinyl roof. It is powered by an 807hp, 6.2-liter, V8 engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

Detroit-based Dodge has a rich history of producing muscle cars, primarily for the US market.

The first-generation Dodge Challenger made its debut in 1970 and quickly became an icon due to its powerful 5.2-liter V8 engine dominating various drag racing events of the era.

The "Last Call" special edition models are conceptualized to bid farewell to the legendary coupe.

Exteriors The coupe sports LED headlights and 'Pitch Black' paintwork

The 2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost is inspired by the 1970 Challenger R/T model. It gets a special 'Pitch Black' paint scheme. The coupe sports a lengthy and muscular bonnet with air scoops, round LED headlights, a sleek blacked-out grille, a front air splitter, and a wide air dam. It is flanked by ORVMs and designer alloy wheels. Sleek LED taillights grace the rear.

Information It draws power from an 807hp, V8 engine

The Dodge Challenger Black Ghost is fueled by a 6.2-liter, Hemi, V8 engine that churns out a maximum power of 807hp and a peak torque of 890Nm. Transmission duties are carried out by either an 8-speed automatic or a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Interiors The car features 4 seats and Laguna leather upholstery

The Dodge Challenger Black Ghost has a sporty four-seater cabin with premium Alcantara and Laguna leather upholstery on the seats, dashboard, door trims, and multifunctional steering wheel. It features red carbon fiber bezels, a suede headliner, a Black Ghost badge, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a large touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

Information 2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the 2023 Challenger Black Ghost are yet to be announced by Dodge. However, we expect the coupe to carry a premium over the Hellcat Redeye model, which costs $87,340 (approximately Rs. 70.5 lakh) in the US.