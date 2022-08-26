Auto

Bajaj CT 125X goes official in India: Check price, features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 26, 2022, 12:28 pm 2 min read

Bajaj CT 125X is equipped with fork gaiters as standard (Photo credit: Bajaj Auto)

Bajaj Auto has launched the CT 125X in India with a price tag of Rs. 71,354 (ex-showroom). It happens to be the cheapest 125cc commuter motorcycle on our shores. The bike is offered in three color options: Ebony Black with Green, Ebony Black with Blue, and Ebony Black with Red decals. It is powered by a 124.4cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bajaj is one of the largest bikemakers in India with a presence across the globe.

The CT series was introduced by the brand in 2004 to replace the legendary Boxer and to take on its primary rival, the Hero Splendor.

The CT 125X competes in the highly-competitive 125cc category and undercuts the segment leader, the Honda Shine 125 by over Rs. 6,000.

Design The motorcycle flaunts alloy wheels and a belly pan

The Bajaj CT 125X has a typical commuter motorcycle silhouette. It features a circular halogen headlamp with LED DRL, a sculpted fuel tank, raised handlebar, quilted single-piece seat, bulb-type taillamp unit, and a tubular grab rail with an integrated rack. The bike houses an analog instrument cluster and gets a belly pan for added protection. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tires.

Information It is backed by an 11hp, 124cc engine

The CT 125X draws power from a 124.4cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that develops a maximum power of 10.7hp and a peak torque of 11Nm. The mill is paired with a five-speed gearbox.

Safety The bike is equipped with telescopic front forks

For the safety of the rider, the CT 125X comes equipped with a disc brake on the front and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with Combined Braking System (CBS) for better braking performance. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are carried out by telescopic forks with fork gaiters on the front and dual gas-charged shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information Bajaj CT 125X: Pricing

The Bajaj CT 125X retails in India with a price tag of Rs. 71,354 (ex-showroom). The commuter motorcycle can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships on our shores.