Ducati Streetfighter V2, with sporty looks, goes official: Check price

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 27, 2022, 11:27 am 2 min read

Ducati Streetfighter V2 gets multiple electronic riding aids (Photo credit: Ducati)

Italian automaker Ducati has finally introduced its Streetfighter V2 motorbike in India. It is offered in a single variant. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an aggressive design and gets several electronic riding aids, including cornering ABS and wheelie control. It is backed by a 955cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that puts out a maximum power of 150.9hp.

The Ducati Streetfighter V2 draws styling cues from the Streetfighter V4 and has been up for grabs in the global markets for quite some time.

The premium two-wheeler arrives in our market as a completely built unit (CBU) and should rack up decent sales.

It takes on rivals such as the Triumph Street Twin and BMW F 900 R.

Design The motorcycle has full-LED illumination and black wheels

The Ducati Streetfighter V2 has a praying mantis-like headlight cluster with a V-shaped DRL, a muscular fuel tank, silvered radiator shrouds, a stepped-up seat, an underbelly exhaust, and a single-sided swingarm. The bike packs a 4.3-inch full-TFT dashboard, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on designer blacked-out wheels. It flaunts a Ducati Red shade and tips the scales at 178kg.

Information It runs on a 151hp, 955cc engine

The Ducati Streetfighter V2 draws power from a 955cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 150.9hp of power and 101.4Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quick-shifter.

Safety It gets three ride modes

The Ducati Streetfighter V2 is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with engine brake control, cornering ABS with slide-by-brake function, wheelie control, and traction control. It also gets power modes and three riding modes (Sport, Road, and Wet). Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by 43mm Showa BPF front forks and a Sachs rear mono-shock unit.

Information Ducati Streetfighter V2: Pricing

In India, the Ducati Streetfighter V2 motorbike sports a price figure of Rs. 17.25 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). The premium two-wheeler is up for grabs in a single color option.

