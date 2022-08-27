Auto

California government to ban sales of ICE-powered vehicles from 2035

California government to ban sales of ICE-powered vehicles from 2035

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 27, 2022, 12:42 am 2 min read

Mainstream carmakers such as Ford have entered the EV market in recent years (Photo credit: Ford)

The US state of California is adopting a 2035 sales ban on ICE-powered vehicles, with many automakers rapidly developing electric vehicles and planning to go carbon-neutral. With green mobility solutions taking center stage, the move by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) is welcoming. This decision is expected to rub on other US states as well, promoting faster development of charging infrastructure.

Context Why does this story matter?

With the deteriorating health quality due to the excessive rise in pollution in recent years, many countries across the globe have started promoting and adopting the development of EVs and charging infrastructure.

The European Union was the first to implement a ban on ICE-only passenger cars and vans from 2035.

The move was appreciated by various environmentalist groups worldwide.

Exception Sales of used ICE-powered vehicles will be unaffected

While the new regulation is expected to promote the sales of EVs, it will not impact the sales of used ICE (Internal Combustion Engine)-powered vehicles. The owners of such cars will still have the right to drive on any Californian state roads. The Golden State will, however, impose stricter tailgate emission standards compared to the Environmental Protection Agency's "Clean Air Act."

Information It is a necessary move for a better future

"It's ambitious, it's pioneering, it's what we must do if we're going to leave this planet better for future generations," said Lauren Sanchez, senior climate adviser to California's Governor Gavin Newsom. This move by the government follows the example set by the European Union.

Impact 'Vehicular pollution will become half by 2040'

"A more than 50% reduction (is expected) in pollution from cars and light trucks by 2040," said the chairperson of the California Air Resources Board, Liane Randolph. The policy will boost the sales of EVs, with an interim target of 35% of new passenger vehicle sales in California by 2026. However, the shortage of raw materials can increase their prices drastically.