Ferrari 296 GTB arrives in India at Rs. 5.4 crore

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 26, 2022, 04:29 pm 2 min read

Ferrari 296 GTB is powered by a 3.0-liter plug-in hybrid powertrain (Photo credit: Ferrari)

Ferrari has launched its first hybrid vehicle, the 296 GTB in India with a price tag of Rs. 5.4 crore (ex-showroom). The supercar replaces the F8 Tributo and sits below the 812 in the brand's line-up on our shores. It is the first road-legal car from the Italian marque to feature a six-cylinder engine after the Dino in 1974.

Ferrari is stepping into the modern era by embracing a move toward sustainable mobility while staying true to its core philosophy of producing performance-oriented supercars and grand tourers.

The 296 GTB is the first road-legal PHEV supercar to roll out of the Italian marque's Maranello facility.

The coupe showcases the brand's aggressive design philosophy and tech-forward cabin, along with advancements in engine technology.

The Ferrari 296 GTB has an aerodynamic body with an active spoiler for added downforce. It has a sculpted hood, a massive air dam, a raked windscreen, swept-back LED headlights, and a sloping roofline. The supercar is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, air scoops, and 20-inch forged alloy wheels. Sleek LED taillights, a diffuser, and a center-mounted exhaust grace the rear.

The 296 Gran Turismo Berlinetta is fueled by a potent 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 engine which is linked to an electric motor and a 7.45kWh battery pack. The setup develops 818hp of maximum power, 740Nm of peak torque, and is mated to an 8-speed DCT gearbox.

Inside, the 296 GTB has a luxurious two-seater cabin with a gearshift selector designed as a tribute to Ferrari's classic 'H-gate' pattern. The supercar features premium Alcantara upholstery, bucket-type racing seats, a head-up display, automatic climate control, a flat-bottomed steering wheel with paddle shifters, and a digital instrument cluster. The safety of passengers is ensured by multiple airbags and traction control.

In India, the Ferrari 296 GTB will set you back by Rs. 5.4 crore (ex-showroom). The supercar competes against the likes of Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica and Porsche 911 GT3 on our shores.