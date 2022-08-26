Auto

Audi to join Formula 1 in 2026 as PU supplier

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 26, 2022, 03:19 pm 2 min read

Audi has a rich history of racing in World Rally Championship and 24 hours of Le Mans (Photo credit: Formula 1)

Audi has announced it would enter Formula 1 in 2026 as a power unit supplier. F1 is touted as the pinnacle of open-wheel single-seater racing. Unlike its rival Mercedes-AMG which has its own racing team, the Ingolstadt-based automaker has decided to just provide power units for now. The 2026 regulations require 100% sustainable fuels and an overall increased electrical power.

Context Why does this story matter?

With sustainable green mobility taking the center stage in recent years, Formula 1 has also planned to join the cause by introducing the 2026 regulations regarding highly-efficient power units.

This move has prompted Audi to join the motorsport as a PU supplier to showcase its expertise with hybrid powertrains.

Both the German automaker and F1 plan to go carbon neutral in the coming years.

Twitter Post Take a look at the announcement

BREAKING: Audi will join Formula 1 in 2026!#F1 pic.twitter.com/fRnPvmSwU2 — Formula 1 (@F1) August 26, 2022

History Audi has a rich history of racing

Audi is known across the globe for its rich heritage and victories in motorsport events such as the World Rally Championship and 24 hours of Le Mans. The brand also provides factory support to Abt Sportsline in the FIA Formula E Championship. The team competed under the moniker of Audi Sport Abt Formula E Team in the inaugural 2014-15 season.

Information F1 plans to go environmental-friendly by 2030

As many activist groups have criticized Formula 1 for being detrimental to the environment in recent years, the motorsport is now targeting to go "Carbon Neutral" by 2030. The upcoming regulations promote sustainable fuelled hybrid engines in 2026.

Future Formula 1 will be a highly-challenging global stage, say Audi

"Formula One is both a global stage for our brand and a highly challenging development laboratory," said Markus Duesmann, chairperson of the Board of Management of AUDI AG. "The combination of high performance and competition is always a driver of innovation and technology transfer in our industry. With the new rules, now is the right time for us to get involved," he added.