Auto

Matter Energy's electric bike debuts with 150km range, manual gearbox

Matter Energy's electric bike debuts with 150km range, manual gearbox

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 21, 2022, 06:02 pm 2 min read

The bike delivers up to 150km range per charge (Photo credit: Matter Energy)

Matter Energy has unveiled its first motorbike in India. Its bookings and deliveries will take place in 2023. As for the highlights, the electric bike has a sporty design and offers many features, including keyless operation and full-LED illumination. It draws power from a liquid-cooled electric motor linked to a 4-speed manual gearbox and promises a range of up to 150km per charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

Matter Energy's new two-wheeler is the first electric motorbike to offer ABS, a liquid-cooled battery, and a gearbox.

The motorcycle's good looks, long list of features, and decent performance will surely appeal to buyers once it goes on sale in India.

This EV feels like riding a 150cc petrol-powered bike and rivals the Tork Kratos in our market.

Design The motorbike has a USB port and split seats

The Matter Energy electric bike sits on a double cradle frame and has a USB port, a 5.0-liter storage compartment beneath the faux tank, and split-style seats. It packs an all-LED setup for lighting, a 7.0-inch touchscreen LCD instrument with support for a mobile app, and rides on stylish blacked-out wheels. It is offered in four color options, including Black/Gold and Gray/Neon.

Information It gets a liquid-cooled motor, battery pack

The Matter Energy electric motorcycle packs a liquid-cooled, mid-mounted motor linked to a liquid-cooled 5kWh battery and a 4-speed manual gearbox with a clutch. The setup generates 14hp/520Nm (claimed). It promises a range of up to 150km per charge.

Safety It gets telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Matter Energy bike is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, and parking assist with reverse functionality. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and dual gas-charged shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information What about its pricing and availability?

In India, the Matter Energy electric motorcycle will be up for grabs in three variants, and deliveries will start in April 2023. The sporty two-wheeler is expected to bear a price tag of around Rs. 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom).