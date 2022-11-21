Auto

Tesla recalls 321,000 cars in US over faulty taillamps

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 21, 2022, 03:40 pm 2 min read

Tesla has recalled cars multiple times this year (Photo credit: Tesla)

Tesla just cannot seem to catch a break. The Elon Musk-led company has recalled over 3.21 lakh cars in the US over an issue with the taillights. The brand's 2020-2023 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles are affected by the problem, and it will be fixed via a free software update. Note, this is not the first car recall for Tesla this year.

Context Why does this story matter?



Tesla is the world's most valuable car brand with a brand value of roughly $75.9 billion as of 2022.

Its wide catalog of models, comprising sedans and SUVs, appeals to buyers worldwide because of hi-tech features and excellent performance.

Recently, however, there has been a spate of incidents that have brought the reliability of the company's software into question.

Problem What is the issue?

In a document to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Tesla said that the taillamps on the affected models lit up intermittently because of a software issue. However, it only happened "in rare instances." Notably, the brake lights and turn signals were not affected. The EV maker said that the issue was confirmed on November 7 and that no related injuries/accidents were reported.

Incidents There have been multiple recalls this year

Tesla has recalled its vehicles multiple times this year. Recently, in the US, 40,000 four-wheelers were recalled due to a potential problem with their electric power steering system. In September, 1.1 million EVs were brought back to inspect and address the issue of faulty window software. The problem was fixed via an over-the-air update that enhanced the calibration of the vehicles' automatic window reversal system.

Information What models were impacted during the September recall?

Two months back, Tesla recalled roughly 1.1 million faulty cars. They included some units of the Model 3 (2017-2022), Model X (2021-2022), Model Y (2020-2021), and Model S (2021-2022). No injuries were reported at that time.