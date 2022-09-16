Auto

Dune Taxi showcased: Is BMW hinting at Dakar entry?

Written by Athik Saleh Sep 16, 2022, 02:54 pm 2 min read

German automaker BMW's Middle East division has surprised the automotive world with a video that showcases its all-electric Dune Taxi. In the clip, featuring actor Madelyn Cline and rally driver Abdo Feghali, the off-road prototype can be seen ripping through the dunes and tarmac with equal tenacity. According to BMW, the Dune Taxi is a combination of BMW xDrive and BMW M.

BMW has put the automotive world on notice with a surprise video. The clip showcases the Dune Taxi.

No, it's not a taxi that you can hire. In fact, we don't really know what the Bavarian automaker has in mind.

Whatever it is, the buggy-like off-roader with features of an Extreme E racer has everyone scratching their heads.

Exterior The off-roader has an NFRP body and gullwing doors

The BMW Dune Taxi features a body made from NFRP (natural fiber reinforced polymer), a sloping roof line, a sculpted hood, a huge kidney grille, and slim LED headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by gullwing doors, a roof scoop, squared wheel arches, and large off-road-specific wheels. It has sleek taillamps and a spoiler on the fastback-like rear.

Performance It is powered by two electric motors

The BMW Dune Taxi is fueled by an electric powertrain featuring dual electric motors. They generate a combined output of 536hp/1,000Nm. We do not know much about the range of the prototype. It has 400mm of wheel travel. The interior of the off-road vehicle has a full roll cage, a central control stack with 'Cosworth' lettering, and a yoke-style steering wheel.

Rally or not? Is BMW going to Dakar with the Dune Taxi?

BMW hasn't made any official announcements regarding the Dune Taxi. Thus, the video filmed in Abu Dhabi has auto fans questioning whether BMW is gearing up to take part in the famous Dakar Rally or not. What better way to showcase your electrical prowess than to compete in the toughest off-road race? Others suggest that BMW might be hinting at an Extreme E entry.