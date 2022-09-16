Auto

2023 Maserati GranTurismo, with stylish looks, goes official: Check design

2023 Maserati GranTurismo, with stylish looks, goes official: Check design

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 16, 2022, 02:32 pm 2 min read

2023 Maserati GranTurismo will get 3 powertrain options

Italian automaker Maserati has revealed the 2023 GranTurismo. It shall be launched in two versions, namely Modena and Trofeo, next year. The new iteration of the vehicle looks similar to the older model, barring a few differentiating elements. It will get a luxurious cabin and shall be offered with three powertrain choices, including an internal combustion engine (ICE), electric, and hybrid.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 2023 Maserati GranTurismo will offer better looks and more powertrain choices in comparison to the outgoing model. It should rack up decent sales in the international markets.

Select units of the vehicle are also expected to make their way to India via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route. It will be bagged by those willing to spend a pretty penny for exclusivity.

Exteriors The car has flush-fitted door handles and quad exhausts

The Maserati GranTurismo has a sloping roofline, a bonnet with air scoops, an oval-shaped grille with a 'Trident' logo, and sleek headlamps with L-shaped LED DRLs. It is flanked by flush-fitted door handles, air vents on the front fenders, 'Trident' logos on the C-pillars, and multi-spoke wheels. LED taillamps connected by a thin chrome strip, quad exhaust pipes, and a diffuser grace the rear.

Information Multiple powertrain options will be offered

The GranTurismo will run on an MC20 Cielo-sourced 3.0-liter, Nettuno V6 engine mated to an 8-speed DCT gearbox. The motor should generate 630hp/730Nm. A hybrid version of the Nettuno mill and an electric powertrain (which will deliver around 600km of range) will also be available.

Interiors The four-wheeler will get 2 seats and multiple airbags

The interiors of the 2023 Maserati GranTurismo are under wraps. However, we expect the vehicle to have a luxurious 2-seater cabin with auto climate control, a head-up display, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should house a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags should ensure the passengers' safety.

Information 2023 Maserati GranTurismo: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2023 Maserati GranTurismo will be announced next year. However, in the US, the car should bear a starting price figure of around $90,000 (roughly Rs. 71.8 lakh).