2022 Honda CB250R goes official in Malaysia: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 24, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

2022 Honda CB250R rides on 17-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda has launched the 2022 iteration of the CB250R in Malaysia with a sticker price of RM 23,999 (approximately Rs. 4.23 lakh). The motorcycle is roughly RM 1,000 dearer than the previous generation model. The Japanese marque had recently introduced the two-wheeler in its home market as well. The bike gets 41mm Showa SFF-BP (Separate Function Fork - Big Piston) inverted forks as standard.

Why does this story matter?

The CB250R is Honda's answer to the super-competitive quarter-liter streetfighter segment across the globe.

The bike takes on rivals from KTM, Kawasaki, and Yamaha with the help of premium components, usually found on big capacity offerings.

The bike is highly unlikely to make it to India, as we already have its bigger sibling, the CB300R available on our shores.

Design The bike sports all-LED lighting setup and split-type seats

The 2022 Honda CB250R retains most of its design elements from the previous generation model and has a muscular 10.5-liter fuel tank, round LED headlamp, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, a wide handlebar, and a slim tail section with a sleek LED taillamp. The bike packs an LCD instrument cluster and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels, wrapped in road-biased, wide-section tires.

Information It is backed by a 26.8hp, 250cc engine

The 2022 CB250R is powered by a 250cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that is paired with a 6-speed gearbox along with a slipper clutch. The mill churns out a maximum power of 26.8hp and a peak torque of 23.2Nm.

Safety It is equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

For the rider's safety, the 2022 Honda CB250R comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance on every terrain. The suspension duties are taken care of by 41mm Showa SFF-BP inverted forks on the front and a 5-step preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end of the motorcycle.

Information 2022 Honda CB250R: Pricing

In Malaysia, the 2022 Honda CB250R will set you back by RM 23,999 (approximately Rs. 4.23 lakh). The motorcycle is available in Matte GunPowder, Black Metallic, and Candy Chromosphere Red colorways.