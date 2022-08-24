Auto

Mahindra XUV300 (facelift) teased in India: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 24, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

Mahindra XUV300 (facelift) will get a reprofiled grille and front bumper. Representative image (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra has officially teased the facelifted XUV300 ahead of its launch in India. The teaser has been posted on Mahindra Auto Global's Instagram page. The SUV will get a redesigned front fascia and flaunt the brand's new "Twin Peaks" logo, both at the front and rear end. The car has also been spotted doing test runs in a production-ready guise.

Context Why does this story matter?

The XUV300 made its first appearance in 2019 in the highly competitive mid-sized SUV segment in India.

The car received a warm initial response. However, it was unable to keep up against rivals such as the Hyundai VENUE and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

The homegrown SUV specialist plans to revive the interest with the upcoming facelifted version of the four-wheeler.

Exteriors The SUV will sport roof rails and dual-tone paint scheme

The Mahindra XUV300 (facelift) will get the new "Twin Peaks" logo and features a muscular bonnet, a chrome-studded grille, projector LED headlights with integrated DRLs, skid plates on the front and rear bumpers, and a wide air dam. The SUV will be flanked on the sides by roof rails, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights will be available at the rear end.

Information It will be backed by potent powertrain options

The technical specifications of the facelifted XUV300 are yet to be disclosed. We expect the SUV to be offered with a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine in two tunes: 110hp and 131hp, and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that churns out 116.5hp.

Interiors The car will feature a spacious cabin with multiple airbags

The interiors of the refreshed XUV300 are under the wraps. However, we expect the SUV to feature a spacious five-seater cabin, as on the current generation model. It will likely get a redesigned dashboard in an all-black theme, premium upholstery, ambient lighting, a sunroof, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a touchscreen infotainment system. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags.

Information Mahindra XUV300 facelift: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the XUV300 (facelift) will be disclosed by Mahindra at the time of launch. We expect the SUV to carry a premium over the current generation model, which starts at Rs. 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom).