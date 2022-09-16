Auto

India's cheapest electric car to debut on September 28

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 16, 2022, 12:39 pm 2 min read

Tata Tiago EV will be the company's cheapest electric car in India. Representative image (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Homegrown automaker Tata Motors will reveal its Tiago EV car in India on September 28. It will be the company's cheapest electric car here. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler will have a stylish design and a spacious cabin with a bevy of tech-based features. It should be backed by a Tigor EV-sourced electric powertrain featuring a 26kWh battery pack.

Context Why does this story matter?

In India, the Tata Tiago has been up for grabs in petrol and CNG forms for quite some time. The addition of an EV guise will further raise its popularity in our market.

If the car is priced aggressively here, it would open an all-new avenue to take EVs to the masses. It will have no direct rival in our country.

Exteriors The car will have blue accents and swept-back headlights

The Tata Tiago EV will have a sloping roofline, a lengthy hood, a chrome-surrounded grille, a wide air vent, and swept-back projector headlamps. On the sides, it will be flanked by black B-pillars, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, and stylish 14-inch wheels. A roof-mounted antenna and wrap-around taillamps will grace the rear end. Blue accents and 'EV' badging should also be available.

Information It will run on a 74hp, electric powertrain

Tata Tiago EV will be fueled by a Tata Tigor EV-sourced electric powertrain featuring a 26kWh battery pack. The setup should deliver a combined output of around 74hp/170Nm. However, the range figures are currently unavailable.

Interiors The hatchback will get 5 seats and flat-bottom steering wheel

The Tata Tiago EV will have a spacious 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, key-less entry, a height-adjustable driver's seat, and a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls. It will house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. The passengers' safety will be ensured by a rear-view camera, ABS, multiple airbags, EBD, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer.

Information Tata Tiago EV: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Tata Tiago EV in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, the car is tipped to sport a price figure of around Rs. 5-7 lakh (ex-showroom).