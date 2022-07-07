Auto

2022 Ather 450X to launch on July 11: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 07, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

The new Ather 450X will feature an all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Ather Energy)

Ather Energy is gearing up to launch the facelifted version of its 450X in India on July 11. This will be the first refresh for the EV since its debut on our shores in 2020. The scooter will likely receive a larger 3.66kWh battery pack and deliver a range of around 146km on a single charge. However, its design should remain unchanged.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ather Energy is considered by many as a torch-bearer for electric mobility in India. The homegrown EV maker made its first appearance in 2016 with the S340.

The brand has also established its own fast-charging infrastructure known as the Ather Grid, in more than 23 cities across the country.

The facelifted 450X will tackle range anxiety with a larger battery pack.

Design The scooter will ride on 12-inch alloy wheels

The new Ather 450X will likely retain the aggressive design language of the current model. It will get an apron-mounted LED headlight, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat, a flush-fitted side stand, angular mirrors, and a sleek LED taillamp. The scooter will pack a Bluetooth-enabled 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster with support for smartphone connectivity. It will ride on 12-inch alloy wheels with contrasting pinstripes.

Information It should deliver around 146km of range

The facelifted Ather 450X will be powered by a 6kW electric motor linked to a larger 3.66kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The vehicle should deliver a range of around 146km on a single charge. The scooter will also get a new Smart Eco riding mode.

Safety It will come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

For the safety of the rider, the Ather 450X (facelift) will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system (CBS) for better braking performance. The suspension duties should be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end of the scooter.

Information 2022 Ather 450X: Pricing and availability

Ather Energy will announce the pricing and availability details of the facelifted 450X during the launch event on July 11. We expect the scooter to carry a premium over the current model, which starts at Rs. 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.