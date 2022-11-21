Auto

Toyota Innova Hycross breaks cover; India debut on November 25

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 21, 2022, 01:46 pm 2 min read

The Innova Hycross MPV is built on an all-new monocoque platform (Photo credit: Toyota)

Japanese automaker Toyota has finally introduced its Innova Hycross MPV in Indonesia, where it is called Innova Zenix. It will arrive in India on November 25. As for the highlights, the car has an imposing design and a spacious cabin with the Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) suite of advanced driver assistance systems. Under the hood, it is offered with a choice of two powertrains.

The Innova Hycross MPV sits on an all-new monocoque platform and will be the company's first car in India to offer an ADAS suite.

It promises larger dimensions, better equipment, and more engine options in comparison to the current Innova.

Once it goes on sale on our shores, the competition in the market will surely be raised.

Exteriors The vehicle has alloy rims and hexagonal grille

The Toyota Innova Hycross sports a sculpted hood, swept-back headlamps, a hexagonal chrome-surrounded grille, a wide air vent, and fog lights. On the sides, it is flanked by B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches and 10-spoke alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a window wiper grace the rear end. As for the dimensions, the MPV has a wheelbase of 2,850mm.

Information There are two hybrid powertrain options available

Toyota Innova Hycross runs on a 2.0-liter petrol-hybrid engine linked to an e-CVT gearbox. It makes 150hp/188Nm. A 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, petrol mill with strong hybrid technology is also available. It generates 183.4hp/206Nm.

Interiors A panoramic roof and ADAS are available inside

The Toyota Innova Hycross has a spacious cabin, featuring a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, a head-up display (HUD), and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a large touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. A 360-degree-view camera, multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and an ADAS suite ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information Toyota Innova Hycross: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Innova Hycross MPV in India will be revealed by Toyota at the time of its launch. However, the MPV is likely to sport a price figure of around Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom).