Toyota Innova Hycross MPV to arrive with ADAS: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Oct 31, 2022, 12:03 pm 2 min read

Toyota Innova Hycross will get two powertrain choices. Representative Image (Photo credit: Toyota)

Toyota will unveil its Innova Hycross MPV in the international markets next month and will introduce it in India soon after. The car will be available with the brand's Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) suite of advanced driver assistance systems. The suite comprises safety features such as road sign assist, lane tracing assist, pre-collision system, dynamic cruise control, automatic high beam, and proactive driving assist.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Innova Hycross MPV will be based on an all-new monocoque platform and shall be the brand's first car in India to offer an ADAS suite.

It will have larger dimensions, better equipment, and more engine choices in comparison to the current Innova.

Once it goes on sale in our market, it should attract quite a few buyers.

Exteriors The car will bear a hexagonal grille and alloy rims

The Toyota Innova Hycross will sport a sculpted hood, swept-back headlamps, a hexagonal grille, a wide air vent, and fog lights. On the sides, it will be flanked by B-pillars, ORVMs, and 10-spoke alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights will grace the rear end. As for the dimensions, the MPV will have a wheelbase of 2,850mm and shall be around 4,700mm long.

Information It will be offered with two powertrain options

Toyota Innova Hycross will run on a 2.0-liter petrol-hybrid engine linked to an e-CVT gearbox. A 2.0-liter petrol mill with strong hybrid technology will also be available. It might put out over 187.4hp of maximum power.

Interiors The MPV will get a 360-degree-view camera and ventilated seats

The Toyota Innova Hycross should have a spacious cabin, featuring a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, a head-up display (HUD), and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a large touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by a 360-degree-view camera, multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Information Toyota Innova Hycross: Pricing and availability

Toyota will reveal the pricing and availability information of the Innova Hycross MPV in India at the time of its debut. However, the four-wheeler is tipped to sport a price figure of around Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom).