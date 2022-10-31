Auto

Ducati Diavel V4 v/s Triumph Rocket 3: Which is better?

Ducati Diavel V4 v/s Triumph Rocket 3: Which is better?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 31, 2022, 04:15 am 2 min read

Both motorcycles flaunt an all-LED lighting setup

Italian superbike marque Ducati has taken the wraps off the 2023 Diavel V4. The cruiser comes equipped with updated electronic riding aids and a MotoGP-derived V4 Granturismo engine. The motorcycle goes up against the Triumph Rocket 3, which has also been updated to MY-2023 and features the world's largest engine in a production bike. However, which one is a better choice?

Context Why does this story matter?

The cruiser motorcycle segment has been dominated largely by the likes of Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycle due to their effortless riding abilities and larger displacement engine.

However, a shift has been witnessed lately toward sporty cruiser offerings such as the Diavel or the Rocket 3.

While Triumph Motorcycles opted for its tried-and-tested design philosophy, Ducati has gone all-out with the modern "power cruiser" format.

Design Ducati Diavel V4 is aesthetically more pleasing

The Ducati Diavel V4 has a muscular 20-liter fuel tank, a vertically-stacked LED headlamp, split-type seats, an upswept quad-tip exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp. The Triumph Rocket 3 sports a sculpted 18-liter fuel tank, dual LED headlights, stepped-up seats, side-mounted dual exhaust, and slim LED taillight. Both motorcycles pack a full-color TFT instrument cluster and ride on designer alloy wheels.

Performance The Diavel V4 has a higher power output

The Diavel V4 is powered by a 1,158cc, liquid-cooled, 16-valve, V4 Granturismo engine that generates a maximum power of 168hp and a peak torque of 126Nm. The Rocket 3 draws power from a 2,458cc, inline-triple, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine that churns out a maximum power of 165hp and a peak torque of 221Nm. Both bikes are equipped with a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety Ducati Diavel V4 offers more safety

In terms of rider safety, both the Diavel V4 and Rocket 3 come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, traction control, and riding modes. However, the Diavel V4 has a better overall electronic suite. Suspension duties on both cruisers are handled by inverted forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Our Verdict Which one should you buy?

In India, the Triumph Rocket 3 ranges between Rs. 19.9 lakh and Rs. 21.4 lakh, while the price of the Ducati Diavel V4 is expected to start from Rs. 22 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The Rocket 3 has a bigger engine and a slightly lower price tag. However, our vote goes in favor of the Diavel V4 for overall better looks and electronics package.