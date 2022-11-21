Auto

Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson co-developing bikes; first model arrives in 2024

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 21, 2022, 11:24 am 2 min read

The bike will be sold via Harley dealerships. Representative image (Photo credit: Harley-Davidson)

Homegrown automaker Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson have joined hands to develop a range of new motorbikes. The first of this line-up will be a co-developed 350cc motorcycle that will be up for grabs in India by the end of March 2024. The upcoming two-wheeler is in an advanced stage of development and will rival Royal Enfield's models on our shores.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Hero-Harley agreement has proved to be very beneficial for the latter. It now has an expansive dealership and after-sales network, and is also clocking decent sales.

Harley-Davidson is now the market leader in the 1,000cc and above bike segment in India. Entering the middleweight category, which is growing steadily, will further boost sales.

The rivalry in the market will surely increase.

Plans Hero and Harley are jointly developing a new platform

Describing future plans, the chief financial officer of Hero MotoCorp, Niranjan Gupta said, "Over the next two-year time frame, you will see models in the volume and profitable segments of the premium, as well as the platform we are developing jointly with Harley." To note, the upcoming 350cc bike will mark Harley-Davidson's re-entry into the middleweight motorcycle segment.

Possibility What will the 350cc bike be like?

The upcoming co-developed motorbike should bear a retro profile with Harley-Davidson's signature design elements. It will sit on the Hero-Harley co-developed platform but its technical details are yet to be disclosed. To maintain its premium appeal, the two-wheeler is expected to be retailed exclusively via Harley dealerships. However, it will be the brand's cheapest offering here to date.

Models A look at Harley-Davidson's Indian portfolio

Currently, Harley-Davidson retails 11 models in India, including Iron 883, Forty-Eight, Fat Boy 114, Sportster S, Street Glide Special, Nightster, Pan America 1250, Fat Bob, Heritage Classic, Road Glide Special, and Road King. The Iron 883 is its cheapest bike priced at Rs. 11.97 lakh, while the most expensive is the Road Glide Special at Rs. 37.17 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Information Hero sells 11 bikes in India

As of now, Hero MotoCorp has 14 motorcycles in its Indian portfolio. They include Splendor+, Splendor+ XTEC, HF Deluxe, HF 100, Glamour, Xtreme 160R, Xtreme 200S, XPulse 200 4V, and XPulse 200T, among others.