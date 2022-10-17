Auto

TVS Raider 125 (facelift) to break cover on October 19

Upcoming TVS Raider 125 will flaunt all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: TVS Motor Company)

TVS Motor Company is all set to launch the facelifted version of the Raider 125 in India on October 19. The brand has also announced the launch of its metaverse platform called "TVS Motoverse," alongside the motorcycle. The commuter bike will feature an updated instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity while retaining the existing design. It will likely remain mechanically unaltered.

First introduced in 2021, the Raider 125 is a performance-oriented motorcycle from TVS Motor Company that competes in the 125cc commuter segment in India.

The motorcycle has been praised by critics and customers alike and also bagged the highly-coveted Indian Motorcycle Of The Year (IMOTY) title for the year 2022.

When launched, the updated model will take the competition to a new level.

The facelifted TVS Raider 125 will retain the overall design and sit on a cradle-type tubular frame It will sport a muscular fuel tank with extensions, an angular LED headlight with X-shaped DRLs, a wide handlebar, split-style seats, grab rails, an upswept exhaust, and a sleek LED taillight. It will pack a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and ride on 17-inch alloy wheels.

The updated Raider 125 will remain mechanically identical and will be powered by the same 124.8cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that churns out a maximum power of 11.2hp and a peak torque of 11.2Nm. The mill will be paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

In terms of rider safety, The Raider 125 (facelift) will be equipped with a disc brake on the front and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with Combined Braking System (CBS) for better braking performance. Suspension duties on the motorcycle will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and a gas-charged mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Details regarding the pricing and availability of the updated Raider 125 will be disclosed by TVS Motor Company during its launch event on October 19. We expect the motorcycle to carry a premium over the current model, which starts at Rs. 85,973 (ex-showroom) in India.