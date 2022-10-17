Auto

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV goes official; AMG version also announced

Written by Mudit Dube Oct 17, 2022, 01:03 pm 2 min read

The EQE SUV is available as a five-seater model (Picture credit: Mercedes-Benz)

In a bid to take on the likes of Audi e-tron and BMW iX electric cars, Mercedes-Benz has introduced the EQE SUV. It borrows the platform and some of the design elements from the EQS SUV, which was unveiled in April this year. The German marque has also announced an AMG version of the EQE SUV that will hit the roads in 2024.

Design The AMG version gets the familiar Panamericana grille

The EQE SUV looks similar to the EQS SUV, featuring a sculpted hood, a gloss black grille, sporty headlamps, a full-width taillight setup, and flush-fitted door handles. The AMG-specific EQE SUV gets the iconic Panamericana grille with dark chromed vertical slats for a sportier presence. It is also distinguished by body-color finish on the wheel arches and AMG-branded 21- and 22-inch wheels.

Range Each trim gets the same 90.6kWh Lithium-ion battery pack

The EQE SUV is offered in 350+, 350 4Matic, 500 4Matic, and AMG trims, each packing the same 90.6kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The 350+ and 350 4Matic make 288hp, while the 500 4Matic and AMG EQE SUV produce 536hp and 617hp, respectively. The car is expected to have a range of about 550km on the WLTP cycle used in Europe.

Interior The AMG model gets optional MBUX Hyperscreen

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV has a luxurious five-seater cabin, featuring leather upholstery, ambient lighting, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. The regular trims offer a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.8-inch OLED touchscreen while the AMG model gets the massive 56.0-inch MBUX Hyperscreen as optional. For passengers' safety, the car has multiple airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, and six-piston front brake calipers (AMG).

Details 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV: Pricing and availability

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV will arrive in the US next year. The pricing details are yet to be revealed but we expect it to start at around $80,000 (roughly Rs. 66 lakh). The AMG-specific EQE SUV will be released sometime in 2024 and rumor has it that it will start at around $1,50,000 (approximately Rs. 1.2 crore).